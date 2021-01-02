Humble Bundle Kicks Out 2021 By Giving Away Special Discounts

Humble Bundle always has special deals and discounts for every occasion. This time, the digital store for video games offers discounts while donating most to charity's proceeds.

Now, Humble Bundle slashes its subscription price for just $12 a month. The premium plan allows players to get at least 12 games of their choice from a curated list each month, including "Song of Horror," "Pathologic 2," and "Warhammer: Chaosbane." The offer ends on February 5, 2021.

"Kick off 2021 with over $270 worth of games! Explore the entire line-up of great games available in the January Humble Choice selection for just $12! You'll discover games like PC Building Simulator, Warhammer: Chaosbane, and more," the announcement reads.

Generous Donation

Humble Bundle aids gamers contribute to society by generously donating most of the profits from the bundle to the charity each month. This month, it proudly supports The Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation.

"From bundles to Store products to Humble Choice, everything we sell contributes to one of our supported charities. Each month 5% of your Humble Choice purchase is donated to our featured charity of the month. Together we can make a big impact for each one!," the website reads.

After each purchase, players are free to choose between a wide variety of charity organizations that support their causes. Even though it does not enlist every single charity in the world, it is still a great way to participate and help out those in need.

As the COVID-19 pandemic batters every corner of the world, every small donation always counts, as people in dire-need have been more desperate for funding than ever before.

Not the First Time

In fact, this is not the first Humble Bundle's cause since the bundle updates every month.

Last December, Humble Bundle supported GlobalGiving, an NGO based in the US that provides a global crowdfunding platform for grassroots charitable projects. Some of the titles included were "Overcooked 2," "The Beast Inside," "Children of Morta," "Still There," "One Step From Eden," and many more.

Since its launch in 2010, Humble Bundle claims to have raised over $190 million for the charity. Make-A-Wish, Save the Children, WWF, GamesAid, American Red Cross, and War Child are among the organizations that join Humble Bundle's laundry-list of great causes.

The subscription prices, however, come in six different plans, billed monthly and annually. The cheapest plan, dubbed "Lite," costs $5 monthly, while "Basic" costs $15 and "Premium," the best value, bills you $12 monthly. However, should you be interested in a long-term commitment, try annual plans. Lite costs $3,74 (billed $45 annually), "Basic" is $135, and "Premium" is $180, giving you access to 108 games every year.

To participate in Humble Bundle's great cause, click on the link here. To check out other deals, click here.

