Best Pokémon GO Cheats and Hacks 2020 iOS

Pokémon Go continues getting popular in the mobile gaming industry. The adventure AR game lets you roam around the surrounding and catch Poke items, which eventually help you level up. Since the launch of the game, cheats and hacks are flooding the internet for Android and iOS devices.

Cheating on Pokémon Go?

Now, everyone wants to master Pokémon Go. Through this process, players are looking for alternatives and trying to find out the solutions on how they can cheat and hack.

Normally, one will be able to catch Pokémon with the help of the smartphone's geo-location. Then, there is a mapping system that helps in stimulating the virtual world to catch unlimited Pokémon items.

How to cheat on an iPhone?

The ethical terms and conditions of Pokémon Go are quite simple and straightforward. You are strongly prohibited not to use any hacks and cheats while playing.

Nonetheless, cheating on Pokémon Go on Android can be easy, but not on iOS devices. If you would like to play Pokémon through Pokémon Go cheats, then you can easily spoof location using Tenorshare iAnyGo.

iAnyGo enables a virtual location in the iPhone, thereby tricking the game and hiding your actual location is easy. Moreover, you can tweak speed, and movement hacks through iAnyGo. We shall discuss it in the later part.

Spoof Pokémon GO location with Tenorshare iAnyGo

Security is one of the primary concerns while faking a GPS app location. If the developers find you cheating, then they can ban or suspend you from playing. Thus, there are concerns that spoofing has to be realistic so that even though you use the cheats, developers should not be able to find out.

With the help of Tenorshare iAnyGo, you will be able to cheat with ease without getting noticed. Now, you can have a fake GPS location, and there will be no risk of getting you banned at Pokémon Go.

Below are the steps to follow:

Step 1: Initially, you have to follow to download the Tenorshare iAnyGo on Mac or Windows and install it. After that, you can connect the iPhone to that computer using a USB cable.

Step 2: On the main interface, choose the option to change the mode of location, either it's single or multiple, and then hit "Enter."

Step 3: After you followed step 2 properly, there is a map that shows the neighborhood nearby. You can either type the coordinates or mark the desired location on the map.

Alternatively, you can drag the cursor to the required destination and then find out the location.

Not only a single spot movement, but Tenorshare iAnyGo also supports faking location multiple-spots.

Step 4: Final step is you can tap on the "Start to Modify" button. This will enable you to change the location on Pokémon Go, and the new location will display on your screen.

Note:

During the process, do not disconnect your iPhone.

While you travel from one place to another, your current location is always the starting point.

Also, you can mark the traveled location as a favorite for the next visit.

Moreover, you can control your speed and movement through the panel on the left.

Alt: Current and destination location

Actually, these are quite useful to the users in knowing about the hacks of Pokémon Go. However, using other ordinary software might get you suspended for violating the ethics of the game.

Among all others, it is quite advisable for the gamers to use the Tenorshare iAnyGo as it is the finest tool if you are considering the safest means of playing Pokémon Go. This software is so flawless that you won't be noticed even though you use it for a long period of time. With this application, you are able to explore all the elements of the real world with the virtual profile and monitor each and every move that is required in catching Pokémon.