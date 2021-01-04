10 Barcode Labeling Tricks and Tips For Your Business

Although barcode labeling is an essential component of the modern business setup, improvement strategies and evaluations are often overlooked during evaluation. This results in low print speeds and increased print errors. Here are a few tips and tricks for your business.

Ensure communication between the labeling software and the printer

As in any environment, communication is very important. Ensure that your label printer and software are on the same page, this can be done by leveraging the fonts and the drivers. Work with "the input is directly proportional to the output" model. You can do this by: using the printers' native language and using the fonts installed on the printer and not the fonts on the computer.

Invest in browser-based printers

A browser-based printer will allow you to print directly from the internet, thus bypassing the label design software. This way you can use the label identifier to search for the correct label. This makes it easier to incorporate supplier networks into a seamless process.

Verify the data quality and accuracy before printing

Always validate your data before starting the printing process. This will force all your users to use a specific acceptable format. Your printer will not print other types of formats. This saves time and reduces errors.

Use the same brand and version of software across your business

Standardize you labeling software and your printer: this will reduce the frustrations caused by brand incompatibility. It will also ensure that all your labels can be viewed edited or opened without the need to use other software.

Print directly from your business system

Integrate the label with your business system so that you can print directly. This way, you will be faster and more efficient.

Avoid putting the label through twice

Putting a sheet through twice will expose it to inconsistent heat and pressure. This decreases the moisture content of the label, which affects its quality.

Review your printer settings

To print labels correctly, ensure you review your settings and look for misaligned label templates. Set the material to labels or heavy weight.

Print from the same application and stay up to date across the board

Consider assessing the software and hardware before updating your operating system. This is due to version and incompatibility issues that may crop up. Printing from the same application will ensure you consolidate all your labels hence saving time and making the printing process easier.

Implement defined user roles

Apart from setting the approval process that leverages your printing process, define user roles to ensure accountability and responsibility. Knowing who is responsible for the designs, their approval, and eventual printing will make the whole process easier.

Maintain clear records of the labeling and printing process

Keeping records will help you track an error easily and retrace your steps. You will also know how the design was made and who approved it. This way, you can avoid future errors since you will be able to identify a mistake before it escalates.