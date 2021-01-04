How to Recover Permanently Deleted Files in Windows with UltFone Windows Data Recovery Software

Whether it's photos of a family vacation, a college project, or a report from work, we likely have important data on our PC hard drive or storage device like digital camera, USB, etc. That's not just valuable but too valuable to lose. Unfortunately, data loss can occur due to several reasons. And, a human error such as accidental deletion and emptying recycle bin is the most common cause of data loss. Moreover, human errors often lead to the permanent deletion of files in Windows 10. Fortunately, thanks to advances in modern technology, there are many data recovery tools for us to choose from.

With so many options available out there, UltFone Windows Data Recovery is one of the best and reliable recovery tools. The easy-to-use interface, 100% safe download, and high success rate make it a popular option to recover deleted files in Windows 10/8/7.

What Can UltFone Windows Data Recovery Do?

UltFone Windows Data Recovery entails powerful features to rescue your permanently deleted files.

1000+ types and formats can be recovered. From photos, videos, audio to emails, documents, archives, etc.

Data can be retrieved from any Windows PC and storage devices, including an external hard drive, USB drive, SSD/HDD, SD card, music player, digital camera, and more.

Most importantly, UltFone Windows Data Recovery works in any data loss scenario. Whether data is lost due to accidental deletion, virus infection, hard drive corruption, or emptying recycle bin, this Windows file recovery can undelete files in Windows 10/8/7 no matter how you lost.

Therefore, with basic computer skills and the software's intuitive, simple user interface, you can retrieve any rescue data in no time and like a Pro.

Two Recovery Modes Highly Increase Data Recovery Success Rate

UltFone Windows Data Recovery ensures a high recovery rate thanks to its two recovery modes- Quick Scan and Deep Scan. The quick scan is the default mode and capable of finding most of the deleted or lost data that has not been yet overwritten by new data.

If a quick scan fails to recover your desired files, you can switch to Deep Scan mode. This mode will scan thoroughly to find the deeply buried deleted files, though it will take more time.

How to Recover Deleted Files in Windows PC?

UltFone Windows Data Recovery software is easy to use and helps to get deleted data back in a few simple steps. Follow the below steps on how to recover permanently deleted files in Windows 7/8/10 using UltFone Windows Data Recovery:

Step 1: Download and run UltFone Windows Data Recovery on your PC and select the desired location you want to scan for lost files. For instance, you can choose "Recycle Bin" to recover deleted files from Recycle Bin after empty. Click on the "Scan" button to continue.

Image Alt: select a location on UltFone Windows Data Recovery software

Step 2: The software will now perform a quick scan on the selected location to locate lost files. This software will display the data found in real-time. During the scan, you can pause, continue, or save the scan results to prevent from repeating the scan from the beginning.