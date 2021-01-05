Cloud-based services are a safe and easy way to store your data and increase business productivity. However, like anything that involves your data online, you could be at risk of losing or corrupting your files or even having them stolen.

There's no one answer to this problem, because cyber threats can attack from any angle.

Don't worry, though, if you build strong enough foundations and prepare for the worst there's no reason why you can't enjoy a threat-free cloud experience.

Here's how to minimize your cloud security risks:

Offer staff training

The first step to minimizing your cloud security risks is to ensure you and your staff are fully educated on what can go wrong and how to prevent it. You'd be amazed how many data breaches are the result of poorly-trained staff members who accidentally opened the wrong email or used a weak password.

Don't let this happen in your business.

Train your staff in data protection and cyber security basics. This doesn't mean everyone has to be a computer whizz, they just need to know what the risks are and how they can stop cyber thieves getting anywhere near your company data.

Get professional cover

Another major step towards minimizing cloud security risks is to seek professional protection. The cloud is a relatively safe platform to work on, and certainly safer than leaving your data on in-house servers or lying around in the office. However, to ensure you have the best protection possible, using a service like the McAfee CWPP offers you peace of mind when uploading potentially-vulnerable business data to the cloud.

Two-step authorization

This is a brilliant way of protecting yourself from cyber threats. Using two-step authorization, you can put up a stronger barrier between users and the cloud. This is an increasingly popular method, so you will have encountered this method countless times before.

Two-step authorization usually includes the user being asked to complete two tasks or input multiple pieces of information before being granted access to the account. For instance, this could be an authorization text code, answering secret questions or clicking an email confirmation link.

Always backup your data

Another simple way to ensure you stay safe on the cloud is to always back up your data.

This means, keep your data somewhere else other than the cloud, just in case the system glitches or it is somehow hacked. This doesn't need to be in physical form or on a local server, you can still use the cloud, but ensure the backup is stored through a different service.

Make sure you know who has access

You need to keep on top of who has access to your data. One of the gravest cyber threats you will face resides within your own organization. Whether accidentally or deliberately, your staff can easily leak or lose your business data if they have full unauthorized access to your cloud platform.

Make sure to minimize how many people have access. Conduct regular checks and, for those who are allowed access, ensure strong passwords are always used. These will need to be unique and unrelated to anything personal or concerning the business.