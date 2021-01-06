Video Games Released in January 2021: Hitman 3, The Medium, Olija, and Others

As 2020 has come to an end, 2021 kicks off with a series of fantastic games coming in the first month of the year. While it has been a severely damaging period for the gaming industry, several studio and publishing companies had managed to do their best in delivering the best gaming experience they could offer.

From the end of the "World of Assasination" trilogy about a paid hitman and a thrilling and goosebump-raising psychological horror video game a la "Silent Hill," here are some of the best titles we are looking forward to in January 2021.

Hitman 3



"Hitman 3" is the last trilogy of the series. Picks up what previous titles left off, "Hitman 3" centers around Agent 47, a clone and a paid assassin, and his last and most significant ever contract to eliminate some of the world's most dangerous high-profiles.

"Hitman 3" will be available on January 20 on most major gaming platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia, and Nintendo Switch.

The Medium



"The Medium" is a psychological horror title from the creators of "Silent Hill." In this game, you take the roles of Marianne, a medium who's able to travel into the spirit world. She travels to an old communist resort to discover its disturbing secrets.

"The Medium" will be available on January 28 exclusively on Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Olija



If you're a fan of classic platformer games from indie developers, "Olija" is an underrated title, to begin with. You're a man shipwrecked and trapped in the mysterious country of Terraphage. Your quest is to get out of the area, no matter what it costs.

"Through adventurous exploration, narration and razor sharp combat, the player will discover a strange world and its inhabitants, including Olija, an enigmatic lady that Faraday finds himself bound to over time. Inspired by swashbuckling tales and cinematic adventure games, Olija is a story about facing the unknown in adversity," the official game description reads.

"Olija" will be available on January 28 on most major gaming platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. It is still playable on next-gen consoles of Xbox Series X/S and PS5 thanks to the backward compatibility technology.

Disgaea 6



Next, we have "Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny." The tactical RPG game is the sixth installment of the series. It centers around a creature named Zed and Bieko, his sister, as the two go on an odyssey to face off the God of Destruction.

"Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny" will be available on January 28 only on PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PS5 through backward compatibility technology.

Ride 4



Lastly, we have "Ride 4" for fans of racing games. With all-revamped graphics, enhanced content, and brand-new da/night cycle and dynamic weather, "Ride 4" sparks your competitive soul with dozens of tracks and hundreds of motorbikes ready to be tried on.

"Ride 4" will be available on January 21 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

