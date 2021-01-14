5 Top Tech Events & Conferences for 2021/22

The technology industry continues to be one of the most lucrative sectors in the United States, providing jobs for millions of people across the country.

Tech workers account for around eight percent of the overall US workforce, highlighting just how important it is to the economy.

Only manufacturing and government outstrip technology in terms of financial output, and the revenue gap has been closing steadily over the past few years.

In such a burgeoning sector, it is imperative to stay abreast of the latest developments, so read on as we look at five technology events taking place in 2021 and 2022.

TECHSPO Chicago

Scheduled to take place at the iconic Soldier Field Stadium during June 2022, TECHSPO Chicago is a two-day technology expo showcasing the next generation of innovation.

The event brings together some of the best developers, technology providers, designers, innovators, brands and marketers looking to lead the way in the tech industry.

Exhibitors have the opportunity to showcase their products to consumers, while the event provides a host of networking opportunities for delegates.

Evolve Technology Conference

Held annually since 2008, the Evolve Conference in Las Vegas showcases the latest thought leadership and emerging technologies.

Staged by Trace3, a premier provider of informative technology solutions, the event gives you the chance to discover innovative solutions and build lasting partnerships in the industry.

Featuring keynote speakers, breakout sessions and the prestigious Outlier Award Gala, the Evolve Technology Conference is a fabulous event.

4Front

Join leaders and innovators in connectivity, health, education and technology at the 4Front conference to collaborate on the future of broadband.

The event is a cross-industry collaboration where delegates can exchange information, identify common problems and form exciting new partnerships.

Unlike many other events, 4Front facilitates dialogue throughout the year with podcasts, mobile app experiences and follow-up conversations.

Arm DevSummit

Arm DevSummit is a new event designed for software and hardware engineers, which explores the latest in mobile and high-performance computing.

The conference tackles the challenges in autonomous technology, machine learning, the Internet of Things and the latest advancements in chip design.

Expert-led technical sessions and workshops help delegates gain new knowledge, hone your skills and take your career to the next level.

International Conference on Business Information Technology (ICBIT)

ICBIT 2022 will bring together leading academic scientists, researchers and research scholars to share their experiences and research results on all aspects of Business Information Technology.

It provides a premier interdisciplinary platform for delegates to present and discuss the most recent innovations, trends and practical challenges encountered and the solutions adopted.

The peer-reviewed conference proceedings are indexed in the Open Science Index, Google Scholar, Semantic Scholar, Zenedo, OpenAIRE, BASE, WorldCAT, Sherpa/RoMEO, and other databases.

