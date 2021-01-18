Simple Ways to Install Live TV on Firestick

The contemporary world has new changes, which include entertainment and technology. In the recent past, cable TV was embraced despite the subscription fee's cost to the premium channels. This means it's affordable to some users. Today technology introduced live TV (live Net TV), where you can enjoy free satellite channels. There are also devices such as Firestick, which create more fun to watch TV. Users can opt to watch live TV on firestick and access movies, Live sports, kid's entertainment channels, and more.

Different apps provide live TV, such as live Net TV, which offers other languages. It blends well with your Firestick showcasing all the favorite channels. However, the app is limited to Android devices. It's remote-friendly and has access to all media. Users can integrate the live Net TV with cable TV to enjoy watching without paying.

The majority of live TV apps support the Android system. This doesn't leave IOS operates without live TV apps. Mobdro for iPhone is a popular app which streams TV shows, movies, and online content on different devices. The app was only available on Android devices, and recently, iPhone users can enjoy the streaming app. users need to follow some steps since it's quite challenging to install the Mobdro app. it's not yet on the App store feature.

To get Mobdro on your iPhone, the user must use third-party apps such as vShare to get the app on the device. First, download and install the third-party app on your device and once open. Now launch the Mobdro apk on the app search. Download it and double click to install. The iPhone device will send a warning post. You need to confirm to the device that Mobdro is a simple app. Now you can access the app's best online content.

On the other hand, Live Net TV has incredible features that cover the entertainment channels. Recently the app included a section for free movies and TV shows. Here we have installation details about live TV on firestick, Fire TV Cube, and others.

Installation of live Net TV on Firestick

Firestick is a device that streams online content on your regular TV. The device is shaped like a USB device and fits on the HDMI port on your TV. These changes your TV from regular TV to smart TV. The Firestick device allows users to add third-party apps for smooth operations. However, Firestick apps have a subscription fee. Channels such as Netflix, Hulu, AND Amazon prime, a few to mention, have set their subscription fee either annual or bimonthly.

The majority of users jailbreak the Firestick device to access the content free. This requires a third-party app to access the firestick apps. Here we need a third-party app, which is the Live Net TV, to proceed.

Visit the Firestick home screen to open the menu tab. Click on the "settings" option using your remote.

On the setting, page click the button "device," followed by the option " developer."

Ensure the option indicated as "apps from unknown sources" is on. If the button shows off, click to turn it on.

The system will send a warning message. Dismiss the notice and click turn on.

Now the Firestick is set up to accept and install the third-party app (live Net TV).

Installation process

To proceed, the Firestick requires a tool that helps sideload a third-party app. get the downloader app from the Amazon store. Once the downloader is installed, you can now continue with the steps below.

First, run the downloader and then click the "home" button.

Enter the URL on the space provided to download the Live Net TV apk.

Recheck the URL and click the option "go."

The app will start downloading give the system time to complete. After completing the page will automatically start the installation process. Now scroll down and click the option "next."

The button indicated as next will replace the installation button.

Click install to proceed; the Firestick will begin installing the live Net TV app.

This will take a few minutes, and the message "app installed" will appear.

The page will show two options: open ( to launch the live net TV app on this window) or done (to go back to the downloader app)

Select the option "done" and continue.

The downloader installed comes in handy since you will delete the live net TV apk file. The user doesn't require the file anymore. Now click the option "delete."

The page will send another prompt again; click "delete."

The installation process is done, and you can enjoy all the live TV services.

VPN for Live Net TV

Live streaming is always visible to the ISP and government authorities. Users who opt to jailbreak their Firestick and other online streaming devices. They should be careful about what they watch; this can land you in trouble. To avoid this, we recommend using a VPN service to cover your identity and location. Ensure to use reliable VPNs that provide guaranteed services. Some of the VPN have trial services you can subscribe to and weigh options on which is best for your Live Net TV.