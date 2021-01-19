4 Type of Business Tech to Invest in for 2021

Technology has become an integral part of the 21st-century business world. It doesn't matter if you create websites, sell cars, or manage a coffee shop. Tech is part of professional life at this point.

Even so, keeping up with the latest tech trends can be exhausting. If you don't have time to invest in tech for every area of your business, that's okay. Here are several of the most important areas to focus on when you go to invest in new business tech this year.

1. Tech for Organization

The modern world has a plethora of different tech options. So many, in fact, that it can become overwhelming trying to choose which ones to use. The issue doesn't even resolve once you've chosen your particular tech. You're still left with the daunting task of integrating each piece of hardware and software into a seamless experience.

This isn't just referring to the customer experience, either. Employees require an organized and efficient tech experience to function, as well.

One of the best ways to utilize business technology in 2021 is to look for software that does more than help with menial tasks. In addition, seek out applications designed to condense and organize existing tech-based activities - a sort of "tech middle man," so to speak.

Some programs can create a hub for all of your social media and marketing activities. Others operate on an individual level by helping employees with things like app organization and email tracking.

Tech isn't new at this point, and there are layers upon layers of tech solutions cluttering up most businesses' existing operations. With that in mind, it's a good idea to start the year by using tech to organize existing tech. This can boost your productivity and ensure that you're getting the best out of each application that you deploy.

2. Tech for Remote Work

It seems as though the entire world went online in 2020. The coronavirus pandemic struck early in the year, and businesses responded by taking to the cloud. Soon it became apparent that this wasn't a short-term fix, either.

As the months dragged on, many businesses like Twitter and Shopify decided to go 100% remote for the foreseeable future. Your company may have chosen to emulate this decision. Even if it hasn't, though, it's still critical to maintain a solid remote-friendly infrastructure in place. That way, you'll be ready the next time a disaster strikes.

There is a plethora of technology that can help you establish and refine a solid remote work environment. These address crucial considerations, such as:

Communication: A remote team that can't communicate won't collaborate. Fortunately, you can use the cloud for emails, video chats, and even faxing at this point.

Security: If your organization is going to operate online, you're going to need strong cybersecurity - a fact that the recent Solar Winds hack made abundantly clear. Make sure to utilize the plethora of security software available to help with everything from logins to e-signatures.

Collaboration: Along with communication, your team is going to need to work together on digital projects. Technology has provided document sharing, workflow platforms, and even idea boards to keep your team operating at all times.

Whether it's a primary workspace or a fallback option, remote work is here to stay. Use tech to keep your remote work infrastructure stable and ready for anything throughout the upcoming year.

3. Tech for Marketing

Brick-and-mortar establishments took a beating in 2020. Quarantines and a general fear of potential sickness kept customers away in droves.

This negatively affected many company's existing marketing strategies. However, it didn't take long before many companies realized that shifting their marketing dollars online was a superior choice. Moving forward, it's wise for businesses of all kinds to continue investing in an online marketing strategy.

There are many pieces of technology that can help with online marketing. Social media platforms and search engines are popular methods for reaching new customers. They have both organic and pay-per-click options that can be utilized.

You can also use countless online applications like Canva to create visual marketing content, as well. In addition, consider using analytics tools to gauge the effectiveness of online marketing. These can track anything from website visitors to shares, clicks, and conversions.

From content creation to reaching customers, market research, and data analysis, 21st-century technology offers many effective marketing solutions.

4. Tech for Hiring, Onboarding, and Training

The process of hiring has become complicated in the post-coronavirus era. Onboarding and training employees are equally challenging. Bringing a new member onto a team in the past was usually done in a face-to-face setting. In 2021, it's technology that must step up and fill the void of interpersonal interactions throughout this process. It can do so in several different ways, including:

Hiring: Use social media platforms like LinkedIn for job adverts. Select a solid video chat platform to conduct interviews. Create an online survey to help candidates submit resumes, cover letters, and portfolio pieces.

Onboarding: Communication tools like video and email are essential throughout the onboarding process. You can also use shareable, cloud-based documentation for employee handbooks and guidelines.

Training: After you've hired and onboarded a new employee, you're going to want to continue to offer professional development options. The internet offers a vast array of training and certifications. You can access everything from search engine marketing to HIPAA exams online.

Continual training and development is important for many modern employees. As an employer, you must do your part to offer continual learning experiences for your staff - even in a pandemic.

Organization, recruitment, development, remote work, and marketing are all important aspects of business. They're also areas where technology happens to be particularly effective.

So consider the categories listed above. Then analyze how your company is currently handling each area. As you do so, look for areas of potential improvement. Conducting a tech-analysis of your enterprise is a smart way to reset after what can best be described as an unorthodox year. It's a great way to ensure that you're starting 2021 in the best position to succeed going forward.