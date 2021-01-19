Alessandro Cassano: One of Italy’s Most Sought-After Personal Trainers

With over a decade of experience, Alessandro Cassano is one of the most successful personal trainers in Italy. Born in Taranto before eventually settling down in Parma, the entrepreneur, life coach, and self-defense instructor has been in the industry since 2008. That year, Alessandro was awarded a blue shirt by The European WingTsun Organisation, Wing Tsun being a martial art he was studying and practicing for years.

Alessandro first became interested in martial arts as a child when he partook in karate, even earning his black belt. With a lifetime full of practicing different fighting techniques, he's become an expert on the proper training and methods needed to see results. He applied this to his personal training business, and it's earned him a highly successful reputation within his community.

One of the things that sets Alessandro apart from his competitors is his use of neuro-linguistic programming, also known as NLP. The pseudoscientific method helps individuals work toward their goals and change their lives for the better by using thoughts and behavioral patterns that have proven to be successful for others. Alessandro became specialized in this in 2020, and since then has applied it to his sessions with clients.

Alessandro's use of NLP has captured the attention of many Italian publications, including Ansa, Corriere Economia, and TGCOM. He takes pride in how his practices affect others in positive ways and he is always happy to help others. Alessandro also does so through his social media, where he keeps an active presence. He frequently updates his Facebook and Instagram with content, especially now that the COVID-19 pandemic has shut down many public places, including gyms.

To work around this, Alessandro is doing his one-on-one sessions with clients over video calls. Though it was challenging in the beginning, he's quickly adapted and is able to continually provide each client with top-tier service. At the moment, Alessandro also has plans of opening a new gym in Parma, something that will hopefully be officially executed in the next couple of months. Further in the future, he hopes to eventually branch out to other countries, such as Spain.

With the success of his training program, that dream may come sooner than he thinks. Alessandro created TRIVO, which stands for Training Risoluto Intensivo Verso l'Obiettivo, which then translates to Intensive and Definitive Goal Training. This goes back to his specialization in NLP, which he incorporates into TRIVO, giving clients physical as well as mental support throughout their fitness journeys.

In just five to six sessions, Alessandro is able to drastically change one's appearance and mindset for the better, making it obvious why he's the first choice for many. With a successful history and a vast client list that includes professional athletes, it's clear that Alessandro's future includes great things, and we're excited to see what else he does for his career.