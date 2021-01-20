Best Games To Play Online With Friends

Are you looking for the best online games to play with your loved ones? Then you're in the right place. We have compiled a list that contains board games, card games, and many other multiplayer games. For a fun game-play, we attempted to consider everything like Video chat and texting so that you won't feel like you are missing the essence of your friends!

A Note Before We Begin:

This list is to play games with friends. If you want to play alone then you can check this single player games, roblox games and browser games. Even check out the hack and slash genre, among others. Hence, we do not explicitly look at a list with Xbox One, PS4, or PC as a platform. There are just too many consoles out there, and the list will grow big.

We are looking at the games available for players at the ease of affordability, like Android or iOS phones and Switch at best. These games are perfect for hanging out or for a game night with your friends. With that, let's begin the list of:

The Best Online Games to Play with Your Mates

1. Scrabble Go

A game that's like Word With Friends, but with a fresh take! Scrabbles has always been an all-time classic that exists for a long time. Scrabble Go brings you something that stays true to the original theme and the game. You get an immersive online experience that you can play on Android and iOS.

That's right! It is an online multiplayer game waiting for you to play with friends. As it is free, almost anyone can download it to play it immediately. There have been many knock-offs of the original game. This one stands out due to Mattel and Hasbro's partnership, two credible companies, bringing you a fun game to play.

2. Animal Crossing

Social distancing might have made it more challenging for you to meet up with friends and hangout. But don't you worry! Animal Crossing is a casual hangout game on Nintendo. It doesn't have any action, combat, or other such activities. In short, it is a game where you will create characters and hang out with other people. It includes going to tea-parties or simply going on fishing, which is the most challenging you will get in the game.

You can build your house, earn money in this casual slice of life game. However, it is exclusively available on the Nintendo Switch as it is from the company. Therefore, everyone in your friend groups needs to have a Nintendo Switch to enjoy this brilliant yet relaxing game.

3. Mario Kart

Mario Kart is another brilliant game from Nintendo that reigns supreme in terms of co-op gameplay online. It is one of the most enthralling video games available that allows you to race against other players. As you do that, you would have to use various power ups for attacks and defenses. What's more? There is even a Bros version that allows two players to tag in a single-vehicle.

The game becomes fun with appealing graphics, and it is available for Nintendo Switch. If you don't want to rely on just Animal Crossing, it is a great game to have in the collection.

4. Cards Against Humanity

Card games have always been the life of any party. It is also the best option you have to play with your friends and pass the time. Cards Against Humanity is another brilliant card game that can be very random. There are many altercations available online, so you might have to do a little searching as there isn't any official version per se.

The synopsis is simple. A card will be drawn with a sentence, and other players have to play cards to complete that sentence. One of the players becomes a Czar to choose the winning card. The winner gets points. The best thing about this game is that Czar doesn't know who played which card. More importantly, it will depend on their sense of humor or judgment! So it's a game that allows you to get to know each other better.

5. Heads Up!

Among this list of online games, there's one that will stand out, and that is a game of charades. Heads Up! It is an online version of the old-school game of putting a card on your forehead as you try to guess its character. Things can get very challenging as it all depends on your detective skills, witts, and much more.

Just like the conventional game, you can take time to guess or pass the turn. If you don't want someone to take too long, you can even set a time limit as others will get the turn. It Remains quite fun and simply free to play games available for you.

6. Drawful 2

Jackbox is known for bringing you several great party games like this one! Drawful 2 is an improved version of the previous game that allows you to add your suggestion, cues, and answers. Team up with your pals as you try to guess what your friend is drawing. A correct answer will score a point.

It is another fun take on the charades game you can play online with friends.

7. Trivia Murder Party 2

A game where you get trivia questions that you have to answer. If you answer wrong, you might end up in a minigame to fight for your life. Okay, it sounds a little too dramatic! However, Jackbox Games brings you a fantastic upgrade from the previous versions that combines elements of escape rooms and much more. You have to solve the puzzle of who's the killer as you try to hang on to your life.

As this is a multiplayer game, it becomes amusing since you have to find out who the culprit is and only one person. Overall, it will keep you on your toes.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Are Some Fantastic Games To Play Online?

Any game that supports online multiplayer game options would allow you to play games with your friends online. However, you might have to check how many players it supports. Some are two-player games, while others may offer up to four players settings.

Are There any Games You Can Play Online For Free?

Most of the board games are usually free, that you can play as many times as you like. However, if you can invest even a little, the Jackbox's party packs are quite fun to play as well. Almost every selection on the list has a free app version available somewhere. You can download most of these from the official app store.

Can I Play these Online Games with a Friend Who Lives Abroad?

Yes. You can find many online games to play with your friends who live far away or even abroad. You will find a wide array of online games available on this list. Some games might require a specific console like PS4, Xbox One, or Switch. However, it is not the only thing that you can get. There are many games you can play on your mobile.

Remember, as long as the game isn't banned or restricted in your friend's region, you can play it with them.

Conclusion

This concludes our series of online games that we find appealing to people of varying age and friendship groups. Hopefully, you find something that is worth your time on this page. While we didn't add PC, Xbox One, or PS4 games on the list, you can find most of these working for those consoles, as well.

Thus, you can have a blast with these games. We also ensure to add those that are free to play! So, have fun!