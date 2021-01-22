Federal Court Denies Parler's Request to Force Amazon to Host Its Service

In the recent update of the ongoing saga between controversial social media app Parler and the Big Techs like Amazon, Judge Barbara Rothstein from the Western Washington US District Court denied the social network's bid into forcing Amazon to host the site back on its Web Service.

Parler accused Amazon of being "motivated by political animus" when deciding to cut its Web Service from the network earlier this month. As TechCrunch reported, the judge believes that the suit is nothing but "a faint and factually inaccurate speculation."

"The evidence it has submitted in support of the claim is both dwindlingly slight, and disputed by AWS," the statement reads.

Long-Lasting Saga

The controversial far-right network has been trying to get back on its feet after the tech behemoth dropped its hosting support earlier this month following the US Capitol riot.

Parler, formed by John Matze and Jared Thomson in 2018, has become an internet sensation after social networks like Twitter and Facebook started labeling content from Donald Trump's account, especially amidst the 2020 presidential election. Since then, the self-proclaimed "free-speech" network has become a base for conservatives and conspiracy extremists.

After several days of missing, the website has now partially been back online, although viewing and creating content, as well as managing accounts, are still impossible. Accessing parler.com will greet you with a message from its CEO, John Matze, "We will resolve any challenge before us and plan to welcome all of you back soon. We will not let civil discourse perish!"

Speaking to Fox News, Matze assures that the team is working harder than ever to get the network back online by at least the end of January.

Big Tech vs. Parler

In other related news, Parler mobile app has also vanished from Apple's App Store and Google Play Store. Since no mobile app provider would host Parler back on their store, getting trust from other internet providers has been hard for Parler.

"We've seen a steady increase in this violent content on your website, all of which violates our terms," Amazon Web Serice writes in a letter to Parler, as Buzzfeed News revealed the news first. AWS insists that the network has violated its terms of service by failing to stop the mass circulation of hoaxes, misinformation, and calls to the Capitol riot.

However, as Reuters spotted, Parler uses an internet protocol address owned by Russian-based tech firm DDoS Guard to get back on its feet partially. The tech firm has a negative reputation for working with other conspiracy sites used by extremists, including 8kun. Although its website enlists a Scottish address under the name "Cognitive Cloud LP," it is owned by two Russians in Rostov-on-Don.

