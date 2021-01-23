The Best Application to Stream And Download Youtube Videos on Your Device:

There is no doubt that we always go to youtube every time we need any type of information, academic help or just to have some fun. The online video streaming time on youtube is increasing to a large extent. The reason is the vast diversity of content available on youtube.

Although there is a significant increase in youtube watch time, it is just unfair that it does not allow the users to download the videos in the phone's storage. Youtube has given many options like ad-blocking or downloading to its premium members only. It is very costly to become a premium member of youtube. Fortunately, youtube vanced is the molded version of youtube which provides the users with all the possible demanded features.

How to stream and download youtube videos without ad interruption?

It was a tough thing to find a safe website to download youtube videos before the launch of the amazing youtube vanced application. The users are not sure if it is safe to download from unknown sites. Moreover, the youtube ads are so annoying that we lose a bit of interest when we have to wait to watch our favorite video or listen to music.

The reason behind the youtube ads is the companies that have to promote their brands. They purchase youtube ads to make their brand known to the public because youtube is the largest online video streaming platform. The youtube ads are going to increase only because of the growing business industries. But through the youtube vanced app it is not a problem anymore to block youtube ads.

All about Ad blocking feature:

Nobody has enough time to wait for the skip adoption while watching a youtube video. It annoys everyone to watch 5 seconds or 10sconds ad without any consent. It is time to say bye-bye to youtube ads now. the streaming experience will be the same in the youtube vanced app. The same videos will be there just like the original youtube app except for blocked ads. Youtube vanced has an in-built ad-blocking feature that blocks the ads automatically even before the ad starts.

Video Downloading feature:

The best part of having the youtube vanced application is that it saves the data by providing the users with a video downloading option. It is very simple to download youtube videos. You just have to click the download option appearing on the video screen to download the video. Moreover, you can select the video quality or convert the video to audio. Youtube vanced allows the users to download even 1080p video quality.

Another application to safely download and stream not only youtube videos but Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or WhatsApp statuses is a vidmate android application. Its amazing features are worth using. There can be a bad internet connection or the internet servers can get low. For such a point in time in the future, you can download your favorite videos to keep up the vibe and get entertainment offline. while youtube vanced provides the premium features of youtube only.

Some other features of the youtube vanced app:

Users demand more features from youtube while streaming online. You cannot use another app while streaming videos on youtube. A background playback or picture in picture mode can solve the problem. Youtube vanced provides the users with these options. following are the advanced youtube features provided by youtube vanced for free:

Background playback feature:

You can play youtube videos in the background and scroll facebook or use another application side by side. You no longer need to watch the whole video if you only wanted to listen to the music.

Video to audio conversion feature:

You can convert video to audio and download it. The big benefit of this feature is that you can recreate any video using that sound or you can use it behind your presentations or school projects.

Picture in picture mode:

For people who want to watch the video while using some other application, picture in picture mode is made just for them. You can make the youtube video to float and watch it while chatting with someone or scrolling any social media app.

Youtube vanced has solved all the problems now!