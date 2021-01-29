Move Chat History From WhatsApp to Telegram: Here's How to Import Guide

Thanks to the recent update, you can now import your chat history from apps like WhatsApp, Line, and KakaoTalk to Telegram, including videos, pictures, and documents - for both individual and group chats.

As spotted by 9to5Mac, the feature arrived with version 7.4, which was released earlier for iOS users. This is good news, especially for those who opt for Telegram as their go-to app following WhatsApp's latest controversial privacy terms.

Telegram claims in a blog post that over 100 million new users have joined the platform this January in search of "more privacy and freedom." The feature is also available on Android devices.

How to import WhatsApp chat history onto Telegram, and why do you have to move it now? Keep reading to find the answer.

How to Move Chat History From WhatsApp to Telegram

The importing chat mechanism works on a chat-by-chat basis. That said, you will have to import the chat logs manually for each contact of yours.

For iOS users, to import the chat from WhatsApp, simply click on the 'Contact Info' button for individual chats or 'Group Info' for group chats, click on 'Export Chat,' and then tap on the 'Telegram' option in the menu.

For Android users, tap on the three dots appearing on your top right screen whenever you open a chat, and then 'More,' and then 'Export Chat.' There should be an option to choose 'Telegram' among the apps.

If this simple guide still confuses you, check on the gifs from Telegram's official Twitter below.

Move your message history from apps like WhatsApp, Line and KakaoTalk to Telegram. https://t.co/PediepRhyt pic.twitter.com/VPeuilGt2T — Telegram Messenger (@telegram) January 28, 2021

Any imported messages will be labeled 'Imported' on them, and they will be visible to all chat participants in the order of when they were imported rather than when they were initially sent.

Besides, Telegram also rolled a handful of updates within this version. You can control your digital footprint better by deleting messages from the chat with no trace left. The app will also automatically suggest a greeting sticker to say hello to your new contacts who had just joined the mass exodus to Telegram.

Telegram Surging Numbers of Users

In case you've missed the news, WhatsApp's latest update requires its users to consent to the cross-over messaging app to share their data with its parent company, Facebook. Despite the delay, the original deadline for users to give their consent is on February 5. If they don't, the app will automatically remove the account.

Of course, the update angered many, knowing Facebook's well-known terrible background of breaching data privacy. Although WhatsApp has been vehemently denying the allegation, the damage has already been done.

Many people have opted to migrate to other apps, with Telegram being one of the most popular. With more than 100 million users in less than a month, it's safe to expect a hiking number should WhatsApp fail to keep its users.

