Are You a Safe Driver? See If You Have These Safety Gadgets in Your Car

Every time you turn on the TV, you're seeing some kind of commercial about safe driving or what you can do to be a safe driver. Well, those commercials definitely have good intentions, but the reality is that every time you set foot inside a car, whether you're driving or not, you're putting your life at risk... There's no way to avoid calamity altogether but there are ways to mitigate your risks and also help you when you do indeed find yourself in a bind.

You, of course, will need to find car insurance (it doesn't have to be expensive, there's affordable car insurance with good coverage to protect you in an accident). And then you simply need to be a cautious driver and always be aware of not only your driving but the driving of others... Not everyone is as safe of a driver as you, and you have to be cognizant of that.

But even with the safety measures you're already taking, there's nothing wrong with taking your safe driving efforts a bit further too... Because can you ever really be too safe when it comes to driving? We think not.

Take a look at some of the best safety gadgets to have in your car for even safer driving.

Safety Gadgets Every Safe Driver Should Have in Their Cars

Magnetic Phone Holder

From the moment you get in the car, and before you shift your car into drive or reverse, this is the time to get yourself situated in your car. That means fixing your mirrors, adjusting your seat, and, of course, getting your phone situated.

You might think that getting your phone situated shouldn't be a "thing" because you shouldn't be on your phone anyway while driving. While that may be true, your phone is actually a safety gadget that you need in your car, but magnetic phone holders allow your phone to be closer to eye level, allowing you to not be distracted looking for your phone or looking down to see who's calling or to follow GPS directions.

According to driverknowledge.com, more than 9 people are killed each day due to distracted driving, so if having something like a magnetic phone holder can aid in reducing that statistic, why not have it in your car?

Touch Screen Navigation

To take your safety up a notch, you don't even have to use your phone for navigation when your car comes equipped with touch screen navigation. There's a select few makes and models of cars that offer this safety luxury but select Chrysler, Kia, Hyundai, and Ford models offer this safety feature.

Seatbelt Cutter and Window Breaker

In life-threatening, dire car accidents, you need to be equipped to be able to escape out of your car. Things like submersion, if your car gets overturned, or if the door is jammed, you need to be able to escape, and your seatbelt cutter/window breaker allows you to do just that.

Drop Stop

The Drop Stop is a nifty little gadget that prevents items from falling between the front seat of your car and the center arm rest. It has a hole at the top of it where you can slide the gadget over the seatbelt release button. Things like your cell phone, credit and debit cards, pens, and even french fries all have a tendency to slide between the cracks making it hard to get to, but the Drop Stop stops all of that. This makes great gifts for special occasions or great "just because" gifts as well.

Driver safety is a very important topic of discussion that people don't really talk about too often because it's too harsh of a reality that people don't want to face. And though it's a difficult discussion, it's an important one.

The gadgets listed above might be cool or "nifty," if you're a techy/gadgety person but they're also very important for your driving safety as well. Take a moment to evaluate your own driving habits and determine if they're safe or if you could be doing better in that department. Take the necessary measures to become a better safe driver.