Elon Musk Invites President of Russia for Conversation on Clubhouse App

Elon Musk has been very consistent with making public appearances and sharing his ideas and other news regarding his companies SpaceX, Tesla, The Boring Company, and others. With becoming the richest man in the world, it's no surprise that the multi-company CEO would be talking to important people.

Just recently, Elon Musk has just invited the President of Russia for a conversation on the growing Clubhouse App shortly after another massively informative conversation with Joe Rogan on his podcast exclusive on Spotify. The CEO posted on Twitter inviting Putin's reported account to the conversation.

Elon Musk then posted another Tweet with russian text "было бы большой честью поговорить с вами." saying it would be a great honor to be able to talk with the president of Russia. This came as quite a surprise for a number of people all curious to know exactly what the CEO could want to talk about.

An article by CleanTechnica provides a possible explanation noting that the CEO could actually be tired of the many Russian bots over in his Twitter feed. Another suggestion was that maybe the Tesla and SpaceX CEO would actually want to expand his very own Starlink service over into Russia.

It was also noted that maybe he actually wants to form some sort of partnership for a new SpaceX launch site there and be able to do so in a way that would not breach his security clearance. It is important to remember that Elon Musk is actually one of the people with a top security clearance around the world.

Another article by Sports.Yahoo notes that Elon Musk has actually been quite active on Clubhouse which is a buzzy and invite-only app where its users can choose to join certain drop-in audio conversations. There are also a number of other high-profile founders as well as executives that have decided to log onto Clubhouse in order to enjoy conversations. These include Mark Zuckerberg from Facebook and even Steve Ballmer, the former Microsoft CEO.

Elon Musk has also reportedly acted as an interviewer on the popular Clubhouse app while hosting a heated conversation with the CEO or Robinhood Vlad Tenev. Some time last week, Elon Musk noted on his Twitter that he had actually agreed to make a Clubhouse appearance along with Kanye West even noting that it would be the most likely to have the most entertaining outcome.

The Kremlin's official Twitter account has not yet given a reply to Elon Musk's earlier message. It was noted, however, that BusinessInsider has tried to reach out to the Kremlin to get comments on Sunday. Some time earlier this year, a few local reports even noted that the Russian government could possibly fine certain users of SpaceX's popular Starlink internet. An analyst even told the Insider that he believed it would be easier to fine Russian citizens than Starlink itself.

