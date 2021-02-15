Google Pixel 6 vs Pixel 5: What Are the Changes? Design, Specs, and More- An Advanced Review

Google Pixel 6 will bring new features that could be better than those provided by its predecessors. Here are all the things you need to know about Google's upcoming high-end smartphone.

Toms Guide reported that Google Pixel 5, the latest Google smartphone, hasn't been out for that long. Why? Because the company was only shipping it since last October 2020. And now, another Google device is expected to arrive.

Google Pixel 6 was first speculated when the company's internal code names for its future smartphones were leaked in 2020. The codes are Oriole, Passport, and Raven. Rumors stated that Passport refers to Google's possible folding device. On the other hand, Raven and Oriole were believed to be referring to Google Pixel 6, which is expected to have a base model and an XL version.

Google Pixel 6's release date, price, and specs

The upcoming Google Pixel 6 is expected to arrive early in Oct. since Pixel 5 was previously released on October 30, 2020. Rumors also believed that Pixel 6 is not the only Google smartphone that could be unveiled this year. This means that another version of Pixel 5 is coming, but there is no confirmation yet if it'll be Pixel 5 Pro.

Read Also: Sony Xperia 5 II: A Very Capable and Awesome Phone for Today's Mobile Computing Tasks

Meanwhile, Pixel 6 is expected to cost around $699 up to $799. However, if people want a lower price, then Google has to make some compromises. These include putting in a less powerful processor.

When it comes to cameras, Pixel flagships have a high reputation. This means that Pixel 6 could also offer a great photography experience. However, it is still unclear if Google will include the popular telephoto lens feature. Although this is the case, Pixel 6 could still bring an advanced camera feature. Rumors stated that it could have an under-display front camera.

On the other hand, Google Pixel 6 might have a 120Hz refresh rate, which is better than its predecessors since they only have a 90Hz refresh rate. When it comes to the design, Google Pixel 6 might also have a camera setup similar to Apple's iPhone 12. Pixel 6 is also expected to have the same round edge as Pixel 5.

Pixel 5 Vs. Pixel 6

As of the moment, it is hard to tell which one is better than the other. Previously, many sources stated that Pixel 4 is better than Pixel 5 since the newer model is cheaper than its predecessor, which is expected if a company will put a lower price.

When it comes to the processor, Pixel 5 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, which is not a very powerful chipset since there are more models that were released. On the other hand, Android Authority previously reported that Google did not integrate the telephoto lens on Pixel 5. Instead, the manufacturer decided to use a 16MP ultra-wide shooter.

Pixel 6 and Pixel 5's design could still be the same since rumors stated that the new product will still have round edges. It will depend on the hardware and features that Google will integrate to make Pixel 6 better than Pixel 5.

Related Article: Huawei MateBook 14 2020 AMD Review: Amazingly Classy, Powerful, and Feature-Packed