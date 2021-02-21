Foxbody Ford Mustang Rendering Shows Hood's Huge Ram-Air Scoop and Other Stunning Design Changes

A new Foxbody Ford Mustang automotive renderings reveal new stunning changes made by a popular digital artist. Rendering is one of the coolest things that you can find on the internet, especially if you are a computer geek.

Rostislav Prokop, a popular digital artist, created some amazing vehicle renderings which were showcased on popular websites. And how, Prokop published a new artwork on his Instagram account to show his rendered version of the stunning Foxbody Ford Mustang.

According to Hot Cars' reported that the red Foxbody Ford Mustang is one of the most pedestrian Mustang designs. The popular digital artist was able to render wild modifications that greatly differ from the original design. Although this is the case, his version doesn't look unnatural since the changes he made perfectly fit the popular vehicle.

What the rendered Foxbody Ford Mustang looks like

In the first part of the video, the front of the car has a huge ram-air scoop on the hood and a massive front slip or splitter bolted underneath. One of the headlights was left blank since it was replaced with another intake. On the other hand, the front air dam and fog lights appear to remain stock.

Meanwhile, the designer was able to create some impressive side-skirts fitted to the Mustang. However, the wheels are what stand out from the side view of the car. The car has been lowered, and the black wheels with chrome rims really pop out.

If you are a fan of Prokop, you will notice that his trademark is the wild wheels, which he also integrated into his own version of the Foxbody Ford Mustang. In his latest artwork, the sidewalls of the tires are thin enough to appear painted on.

On the other hand, the rear of the Mustang could be the biggest change that the viewers will notice. The styling for most of the rear part is the two giants exhausts sticking out of the dead center which the Instagram designer has overlaid a soundtrack to give an impression of the noise these gears would generate.

Ford's current status

Right now Ford is planning to transition to an all-electric company by 2030, as previously reported by The Verge. Ford said that it plans to sell electric vehicles by 2030, claiming that its commercial vehicle lineup will be "zero-emissions capable, all-electric soon. However, Ford's timeline will still depend on the issues that the giant car manufacturer will encounter in the future.

