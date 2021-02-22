Elon Musk Explains Why Tesla Solar Roof Is so Effective Against Snow, Hints UK, Canada 2021 Expansion

Elon Musk's Tesla has been making some bold moves with the company's recent investment in Bitcoin, putting in a whopping $1.5 billion that has raked in profits at an estimated $1 billion--which could potentially be more than what the company had made in EV sales during the whole 2020. One thing some people don't really know about Tesla, however, is that it is working on solar panels as well.

Tesla Solar Roof Can Withstand Snow

Recent news by Electrek focused on how the Tesla Solar Roof would automatically make the snow slide right off, which attests to how it is more than just about power saving but also as a material built in order to make cleaning it much easier. The whole design makes sense now since snow blocking the solar panels will interfere in taking in sunlight in order to convert it into electricity.

Just recently, Tesla had reportedly almost tripled the Solar Roof deployment, and the company's owner Elon Musk noted that this will be Tesla's upcoming "killer product"--perhaps way better than other Musk products that have come and gone like the previous flamethrower that was around for just a brief amount of time.

Tesla Solar Roof Is Hydrophobic

As of the moment, the Tesla solar roof is also gaining traction, with most people on Twitter recognizing that the company is more than just an electric car company. Rather, it is a company that tries to forward the use of solar energy and other renewable energies. In fact, a new viral video showed the aesthetic and the functionality of the roof, highlighting that the solar roof is not just for regions where there is a lot of sun.

When tagged on the Twitter video by the Tesla Owners Austin account, Elon Musk noted that the Tesla Solar Roof is actually slightly hydrophobic. This means that water, snow, or even ice would slide off quite easily. This also attests to the quality of the Tesla Solar Roof which is seen to be able to handle quite unusual temperatures.

The Tesla Solar Roof is slightly hydrophobic, so water, snow or ice slide off easily — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 22, 2021

Tesla Expansion to UK, Canada, and the Rest of the World

When asked if the Tesla Solar Roof seen in the video will ever be available in Canada or Europe, Elon Musk then replied "hopefully," noting that it might happen later this 2021.

As Tesla increases its efforts to be able to supply Europe through the Giga Berlin, as seen in an article by InsideEvs, the company is now also expanding its efforts in China in order to be able to come up with a Tesla vehicle that would reportedly cost just about $25,000 and could possibly be the cheapest ever Tesla model to come out!

Tesla Chinese executives confirm that the car will reportedly be sold around the world, according to a recent article by CNet. As for the Tesla Solar Roof, it has yet to be seen when actual expansions are going to take place in other places of the world.

