International Women's Day 2021: Apple to Honor Developer of Groundbreaking App That Helps People Deal With Anxiety

In celebration of International Women's Day, a Vancouver Island woman is being recognized for developing a certain smartphone app in order to help those women experiencing panic attacks or anxiety. Ania Wysocka's new app is called Rootd and will be featured in the official Apple App Store on the International Women's Day 2021 as part of a celebration for different women app developers.

The Creation of the Rootd App

The supposed Victoria resident noted to CTV News Vancouver that she developed the app, which has already been downloaded well over 600,000 times, in response to her personal struggles with anxiety. Wysocka noted that her first panic attack happened during the fourth year of her studies as an undergraduate student at the University of British Columbia.

Wysocka then said that she initially had no idea what panic attacks were before and that she was really just caught off guard. She noted that she was far away from her own home and that she had no family doctor. The developer also noted that she was on a simple student loan budget and this was why she really needed to rely on things that could be found in textbooks, as well as other resources that could be searched on the internet in order to find out what exactly was going on.

How to Deal With Anxiety and Panic Attacks

A few years later, Wysocka looked back at the whole experience and reflected about just how much better it might have gone if there was any clue as to what she should expect. She then noted that those experiences was what inspired her to start Rootd. The app reportedly has everything coming from guided meditations all the way to an actual panic button.

Wysocka also noted that users tend to embrace the given features that help them with needs that are specific to them.

She noted that most people use it differently and it really depends on what they are experiencing in general. At the core of all of the app's features is Ron, a little monster that works as Rootd's mascot. He is basically a visual representation of anxiety but is also reportedly supportive and friendly at the same time, according to Wysocka. The official Rootd website also includes a number of other useful information that could guide users throughout the app.

Rootd Reviews - More Positives!

An article by ProductHunt covers the reviews, pros, and cons of the Rootd app. According to one of the reviews, the app is both comprehensive while being resourceful at the same time.

Moroever, as seen on the review page of the highly popular app, there aren't many negative remarks regarding the app. It is also hard to compare the app with others since it caters to a very specific user base, those with anxiety and those who experience panic attacks.

