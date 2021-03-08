Surface Laptop 4 Solves Laptop 3's Biggest Issue: Release Date, AMD/Intel Options, and More

The upcoming Surface Laptop 4 is expected to solve the biggest issue of Surface Laptop 3 users. Its predecessor is considered an excellent laptop in the market since it offers advanced features. However, some owners are complaining that they have limited options when it comes to the device's processor.

Why? Because Surface Laptop 3 is only available in an AMD configuration for the 15-inch model. This is a big problem since there are some owners who prefer using Intel chipsets instead. And now, Microsoft will finally solve this issue by releasing the new Surface Laptop 4, which will provide the company's consumers with Intel and AMD options.

This info was first revealed by the German site "WinFuture," which is well-known for its excellent track record of leaks.

"With the use of the AMD Ryzen 4000 series, which is commonly referred to as AMD 'Renoir,' Microsoft is again using 'outdated' chips that do not come from the new Ryzen 5000 series," said the German site via XDA Developers.

"They use the 'Zen 2' architecture and, like their predecessors, should come with a power loss of 15 watts. The production is certainly on a 7-nanometer scale," it added.

Surface Laptop 4's Release Date and Specs

According to The Next Web's latest report, the Surface Laptop 4 is expected to arrive in early April. Its release would be a big deal since its predecessor only offered Intel option if the consumers buy a special Surface Laptop 3 For Business. Here are some of its specs that you should know:

Surface Laptop 4 is expected to retain Microsoft's Surface Laptop design. But, there could still be some visual enhancements.

This laptop will be available in 13.5 and 15-inch models.

The Intel edition will come in Core i5 (1145G7) and Core i7 (1185G7).

The Intel configuration will also come in 32GB and 1TB configurations.

The AMD models will max out at 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Ryzen 5 (4680U) and Ryzen 7 (4980U) configurations are also offered, although they will be branded once again as Surface Edition chips with a few tweaks.

What Improvement Does Surface Laptop 4 Need?

The previous Surface Laptop 3 is already great, but it lacks a variety of options for processors. Microsoft's laptop design for its recent Surface Laptop models was already really good. This means that the upcoming Surface Laptop 4 will also have a great physical appearance. But, some fans expected a more improved battery life that would allow them to use it longer. They also said that Microsoft should add more ports for getting work done.

