'Forza Horizon 4' March Update Patch Notes Reveal Cross-Play, Free Porsche 911 GT3 RS and MORE!

The popular Microsoft-exclusive racing game, "Forza Horizon 4," is now available on the Steam platform and brings its latest update for March that details what is coming via its Patch Notes for Series 33.

Apart from the Steam PC addition, "Forza Horizon 4" also brought cross-play among its gamers and a free Porsche 911 GT3 RS for everyone.

Microsoft Studios treated its gamers a lot in its March 9 update, bringing new content for the game and featuring a cross-platform function that could expand the high-adrenaline races more.

Several stability improvements also came, but its most important feature was the arrival of the game for the Steam PC platform, which had been long-awaited by users. The patch was already released earlier Tuesday, with people already looking at the first additions to the latest Series 33 of the update.

'Forza Horizon 4' March Update Patch Notes

According to "Forza Horizon 4's" official support document, Patch Series 33 is now live, with gamers already experiencing some of the new features of the latest update from the racing series game. Microsoft's "Forza" has been one of the most popular racing games that offer a hyper-realistic experience with driving the cars of the modern era.

Version Number:

Xbox One: 1.465.297.0

1.465.297.0 Xbox Series: 2.465.297.0

2.465.297.0 PC: 1.465.297.2

1.465.297.2 Steam: 1.465.282.0

NEW FEATURES

Series 33 included the official launch version of Forza Horizon 4 on Steam!

BUG FIXES

Improvements to high contrast mode and screen reader for accessibility.

Stability improvements.

Apart from new content, the Series 33 update also debuted several fixes for the game, focusing more on the stability improvements and minor bug fixes for the actual game. Moreover, several cars are recently introduced in the update, including two separate tiers of the vehicles.

The first one is the rally vehicle 2007 Peugeot 207 Super 2000 Speed, which focused on the entry-level tier for vehicles specializing in handling, drifts, slides and power. On the other hand, "FH4" also debuted the electric hypercar called RAESR Tachyon Speed, bringing speed and performance for players.

'Forza Horizon 4' Cross-Play

The arrival of "Forza Horizon 4" on Steam also debuted cross-platform play, which aims to connect more players to the game and bring more interaction and a community that unites itself among the online features. The PC platform has always been a different experience with consoles, and some have argued that it could change the game's track.

'Forza Horizon 4' How to Get Porsche 911 GT3 RS

Lastly, Series 33 brought a free Porsche 911 GT3 RS for all "Forza Horizon 4" players, which is now up for grabs on the platform, requiring no additional tasks or games to participate in for the vehicle. The car already features massive specs on its own, being in the advanced tier, with players only needing to log in to the game before March 14, 10 AM PDT.

In celebration of the arrival of Forza Horizon 4 on Steam, we're giving EVERYONE who logs into the game before March 14 a 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS! pic.twitter.com/e5qJR0gGaO — Forza Horizon (@ForzaHorizon) March 9, 2021

