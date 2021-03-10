TikTok No Beard Filter Goes Viral With Over 87 Million Views: How to Use It?

Has someone ever wanted to see what their face look like without the beard and the physical torture of shaving? Perhaps it is their dad, their friend or even colleagues. Well, they now can!

A clean shave filter is currently trending on Tiktok with over 87 million views and uploads. The no-beard filter is originally from Snapchat, which is then exported from the video media app. The video usually involves someone placing a hand over their mouth so that the filter does not immediately activate and adds a surprising effect to viewers.

Someone who has a thick beard and wants to know what their faces looks like without it, head over to Tiktok and see the trending videos uploaded by random people. Some even pointed out that the filter adds a little roundness to fill out their face. This filter comes with a disclaimer: if someone has not seen themselves with a clean look, they might get surprised by what they see.

How to Get the Clean Shave Filter From Snapchat

If someone has not yet downloaded it, go to the Google Play Store for Android Users and App Store for iPhone users. Once downloaded, open the Snapchat application on the phone. Then, tap the Explore button on the lower right side of the screen and search for the no-beard filter, then tap the first icon that appears.

From there, users can take a selfie of themselves with no beard or record a video to send to some of their friends. Tap the download button in the lower-left side corner of the screen to save the photo or video on their phone.

To upload the Snapchat photo or video to Tiktok, one must first open the Tiktok App and select the Plus icon at the bottom of the screen. Tap the Upload bottom and select the photo or video saved from the user's phone.

Then, tap Next and add any sound, effects, or text one might find fancy or appealing, depends on the user's taste. On the screen, users can add the hashtag #NoBeardFilter so anyone from Tiktok can see the user's video when they search for the trending filter, per Cnet.

Also Read: TikTok to Give Option to Skip Videos That Trigger Epileptic Seizures

#NoBeardFilter Trending on Tiktok

Newsweek reported that on Wednesday, the #NoBeardFilter has amassed a whopping 87 million views on Tiktok. The filter reportedly appeared to work best on people with short beards, with one user stating that it makes them look like a deepfake of themself. On the other hand, people with long beards may find the effect glitchy or unrealistic underneath their chin.

The #NoBeardFilter challenges see girlfriends with their man pointing the camera and filtering to see what they would look like without the beard. And the couples' expressions look exquisitely shocked or frightened, and both ending in tears of laughter.

The trend is the latest to go viral on Tiktok. For what it's worth, videos using the deepfake technology are also recenty trending. As Newsweek noted, a CGI animation of actor Tom Cruise went viral, shocking users of its realistic look. Also last year, a video of Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. went viral after their faces were deepfaked on a clip of "Back to the Future."

Related Article: Snapchat Spotlight: Social Media Giant to Pay $1 Million to Viral Creators