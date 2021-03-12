Verizon 5G Disappoints With New Rule: Speed-Booster Not Available for All

While Verizon is expanding the 5G network across the U.S., the telecommunications company has released a shocking revelation that will disappoint people who use their basic plan. Apparently, the company revealed in a presentation to investors that the C-band frequencies and their faster speeds will only be available to customers on premium unlimited plans.

Verizon Unlimited Plan Gets Faster 5G Service

According to The Verge, Verizon users on a metered or basic Start Unlimited plan will be relegated to slower, low-end 5G. Eli Blumenthal on Twitter posted that users will have to get premium unlimited plans such as Play More, Do More, and Get More to access C-Band networks. Also, users who have an older plan can access Verizon's DSS "nationwide" 5G and not the 5G variant.

Verizon confirms that to access C-Band you will need a premium unlimited plan like its Play More, Do More and Get More. If you have an older plan you'll only have access to its DSS "nationwide" 5G, not this newer and faster flavor. https://t.co/JH1uTixZaI — Eli Blumenthal (@eliblumenthal) March 10, 2021

The publication noted that Verizon has treated its 5G distribution poorly by segregating its customers by two plans. Also, customers on metered plans would not have access to mmWave either and will not have C-Band.

Fortune, meanwhile, reported that Verizon's high-speed 5G network is only available in small sites of 67 cities, meaning customers can only get the service in isolated locations. Also, customers in transit will get the fast-internet data service.

The reason why Verizon is doing this is to convince customers to switch to the more expensive phone plans, as the telecommunication's 2020 last quarter statistics revealed that only 21 percent of mobile customers were on a premium subscription while 43 percent had basic unlimited. Meanwhile, 36 percent were on a limited data plan of some kind.

The company stated that it wants half of its users to switch to premium unlimited plans by the end of 2023.

XDA Developers also noted that the Verizon implementation in distributing 5G networks to its customers is a bummer, as it means that users on lower-end plans will not enjoy 5G speeds that actually provide a tangible advancement over 4G. However, time will tell if C-Band frequencies will come to the base-level users of Verizon 5G. The company might open other options for users in the future as it expands the network all over the U.S.

The competitive pressure could force Verizon to alter its plans for encouraging customers to pay premium rates for the ultra-fast 5G connection. Convincing subscribers to pay more is one way the carrier can profit from its new airwaves. Besides that, it is looking to offer home and business broadband services after it has upgraded its network.

Verizon Adding 5G Home Internet Service to 10 More States

Meanwhile, Verizon is expanding 5G Home broadband services to 10 more states in the U.S. starting Thursday. The media giant stated that it wants to bring 5G services to 100 million people in the next 12 months. The Verizon 5G Home broadband will launch in March in parts of California, Nevada, Utah, Connecticut, Kentucky, Ohio, North Carolina, Nebraska and Missouri.

Customers who sign up for the Verizon 5G Home service will get a free 12-month Discovery Plus streaming service subscription. Visit verizon.com/5g/home to determine if 5G Home internet is near a designated area the user may live in. As new cities launch and services continued to expand, it will be updated within the portal. The max download speeds of the Verizon 5G Home is up to 1 Gbps. (Cnet reports)

