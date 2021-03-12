2020 Lotus Evora GT the Best Alternative for Porsche Cayman; Boasts Over 400 HP, Sweet 6-Cylinder Engine

Last year, Lotus released the Evora GT that was a luxury car fitted with a race engine, and it still is. The car is surprisingly small, but it has room for the driver and a passenger.

If you are looking for a Porsche Cayman alternative, then this car is the best for driving long roads and feeling the wind brushing on the skin, according to a review by Clint Simone of Motor1.

2020 Lotus Evora GT

The 2020 Lotus Evora GT is the fastest iteration of the Evora lineup with its supercharged 3.5-liter V6 engine, boasting 416 horsepower with a 30-pound of torque and a close-ratio six-speed manual transmission. It is also down about 40 to 100 pounds of weight compared to older models of the brand, which makes the Evora GT the lightest model yet, per Motor1.

The engine is supercharged with an Edelbrock screw providing an 8.7 psi boost. In all, it is not much, considering rivals often sport twice the power and torque. But the 2020 Lotus Evora GT does not care as the engine provides intense thrills and driving dynamics.

Other features of the the 2020 Lotus Evora GT include its four-corner independent suspension with Eibach coil springs, a limited-slip differential, and AP Racing four-piston brake calipers in the front and rear. The sports car is a supersized go-kart with an advanced technical feature. While most cars are coming equipped with a supercomputer, the lack of technical advantages makes this car interesting, making the driver focus on just driving and feeling the road upon the wheels.

The interior of the 2020 Lotus Evora GT sports two seats up front, with both seats having cushion warmers to help the driver and passenger in cold weather. Despite its size, the company manages to put a back seat to the race car, but it is terribly small and uncomfortable to sit or look at. Although the back seat is a miss, the front seat provides comfort and luxury to the driver, especially on long rides.

Also Read: Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Debuts First Electric Wagon at $90,000-Practical for Family But Packs the Punch!

An unusual thing happens when turning on the 2020 Lotus Evora GT, as it lights up a blue-lit icon on the gauge cluster, informing the driver that the engine has not yet warmed up, so do not do crazy stuff when that thing is still lit up. This feature is found in other car companies such as Mazda and Subaru, but it is surprising to know that Lotus also has added the tiny but helpful feature.

The infotainment system of the 2020 Lotus Evora GT looks like one of those aftermarket alpine head units found at a stereo shop. Drivers may think that the infotainment system looks cheap, considering that the car costs a high price of $120,000. However, that gadget features Android Auto and Apple Car Play, which is expected from a high-end sportscar.

At the top of the infotainment system, there are seven buttons drivers can access, and one of which is the sports exhaust that makes a huge difference in the car's driving capabilities. Other buttons in the rack are the sport mode and the race mode that make a drastic change in the car's performance.

Is the 2020 Lotus Evora GT A Better Alternative to the Porsche Cayman?

According to TechCrunch, the 2020 Lotus Evora GT loves to eat miles. However, other car brands offer a good quality sports car for a $100,000-plus price point, such as the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 that also has the same characteristics with a lot more creature comforts. Likewise, the Cayman base model starts at $100,000 and can be configured for weekend fun and daily commute.

The 2020 Lotus Evora GT reaches out to the driver's adventurer and is a mistress rather than a wife in men's terms. It gives the best driving experience when going out for a drive in the open road but can be a hassle when commuting and going out for groceries as it lacks room inside and in its trunk.



Related Article: Want the James Bond submarine car? The real thing is for sale