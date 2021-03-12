3D Printer Can Make 4x2 Inch Holograms: Learn More About This $1,600 Machine!

Although holograms aren't technically considered "new technology," having a simple desktop machine capable of spitting them out could be available soon for the general market if a certain startup pushes through.

Imagine a small machine capable of generating 4x5 inch holograms with a bit-sized 1mm hogels!

LitiHolo 3D Printing Machine Specs

A kickstarter by LitiHolo could make this machine come to life, allowing 23 view zones per hotel capable of resting moving holograms in only a matter of a few seconds. While the machine might command a hefty $1,600 price, the innovation is still something particularly interesting.

Of course, there will still be a few things needed in order to make the machine work. While holograms might be possible to make, it could still require some work in order to get the holograms up and running.

An article by Hackaday details what users might need in order to make their very own holograms.

Hologram Requirements

There are three things that interested buyers need in order to get the hologram up and running.

1. Users might need a special self-developing film ($13 per plate)

2. Either a software or camera set up in order to get 3D images into the printer

3. $1,600 (of course, this is the most important!)

How Does 3D Printing Holograms work?

In the comment section of a posting by LitiHolo, more explanation was given regarding how the hologram functions and how the tech came to life. A certain commenter pointed out that it looks like it is acting as a "white light reflection" hologram. LitiHolo then replied that it indeed a reflection hologram and also white light viewable. It was noted that the microscopic fringes of the machine's alternating reflexive index are responsible for creating the Bragg reflection particularly at the wavelength level.

The explanation might be complicated for most users, but LitiHolo noted that users shouldn't worry as the 3D Hologram Printer will take care of the complications and all users need to do is to simply make holograms.

Read Also: New 3D Printing System Proposed by Researchers to Provide More Cost Efficient, Easier Printing

3D Printing Hologram Made Available for Masses

A video teaser was uploaded to YouTube showing a Buzz Lightyear hologram teaser, giving potential buyers a glimpse of how the final product would look like. While Buzz lightyear is in the reddish pinkish tone, it might be interesting if later on, users will be able to print in more colors as well.

Another video by LitiHolo was published on YouTube showing a Yoda 3D printed hologram and an explanation regarding what the company is trying to do. As noted in the video, for those that haven't taken an MIT or other courses that tackled hologram making, they wouldn't be able to have access to this particular technology.

The new LitiHolo 3D printing hologram technology was reportedly made in order to become more affordable to the general user. Imagining a future where holograms could become even more common would be something interesting.

Related Article: Kanye West Gifts Kim Kardashian a Hologram of Her Father on Her Birthday