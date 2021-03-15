OnePlus 9, Pro 5G Leak Shows Color Variants, Classy Design: Specs, Release Date and More Updates

With the recent leaks about the OnePlus 9 series being more prominent than ever, it seems that the company has nothing left to show for the grand reveal of its upcoming flagship device on March 23. However, there is still more news surrounding the OnePlus variant, with leaks suggesting it will be available in three colors, as well as a Hasselblad camera.

OnePlus 9 Series Leaks

Gizmochina provided answers as to what color variants the OnePlus 9 series might be available upon release. The publication noted that a known tipster named Ishan Agarwal shared the leaked renders of both smartphones to showcase their color variants.

OnePlus 9 5G High Quality 4K Watermark-less renders!



Color options:

-Stellar Black

-Arctic Sky

-Winter Mist



A Flat Display & seems like OnePlus is adopting a plastic frame too as lack of antenna bands indicate.



Artic Sky is 💙 for me. What about you?#OnePlus9Series #OnePlus9 pic.twitter.com/M91Pf3lnlS — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) March 14, 2021

The OnePlus 9 5G is reported to have three color variants: Stellar Black, Arctic Sky, and Winter Mist. The tipster predicted that the company is opting for a plastic frame for its handheld device, as he pointed out that the phone lacks antenna bands. On the other hand, the tipster stated that OnePlus 9 Pro 5G would come with Astral Black, Morning Mist, and Pine Green colors and a curved edge display with a glass back.

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G High Quality 4K Watermark-less renders!



Color options:

-Astral Black

-Morning Mist

-Pine Green



The display is only slightly curved this time. Looks great.



The Matte color options give it a more premium feel IMO. What about you?#OnePlus9Series #OnePlus9Pro pic.twitter.com/BhBvtGnIJ2 — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) March 14, 2021

Mysmartprice reported that the previous OnePlus 9 Series leaks have been proven true, as it mentioned that the upcoming devices will feature a quad-camera setup on the back with thin bezels from top to bottom of the curved screen.

A past speculation also revealed that the OnePlus variants will feature an alert slider and the power button at the right edge, leaving the volume rocker on the left side. Not only that OnePlus 9 series' color variants and design features have been leaked, but its charging capabilities have been revealed as well as GSMArena shared that the upcoming flagship phones will feature a 65W Warp Chargers out of the box.

Third-party USB Power Data Objects (PDO) and USB Programmable Power Supply (PPS) will only supply 45W power chargers. However, there is still no confirmation that the upcoming device will sport wireless charging capabilities, though it was speculated that OnePlus 9 Series handhelds would come with a 45W wireless charging feature. It is also revealed that the smartphone would feature a 4,500mAh non-removable battery.

Additionally, there are news that the OnePlus 9 lineup will have an LPDDR5 RAM on both phones, a 120Hz refresh rate display, and a 50MP Sony IMX 789 main shooter that can record 4K videos at 120fps--as the official OnePlus India Twitter account shared an image on the social media platform.

OnePlus 9 Series Features

The OnePlus 9 5G and OnePlus 5G Pro is expected to feature a 16MP selfie camera and a Hasselblad quad-camera setup of 48MP Sony IMX789 primary camera, a 50MP Sony IMX766 superwide sensor, an 8MP telephoto lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The OnePlus 9 Series will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.



