Stimulus Check Tracker for Your $1,400 Payment: How to Use IRS Online Portal, Requirements and More

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has developed quick and easy ways for you to monitor your $1400 stimulus check. Just head over to 'Get My Payment' on their website and you can see the eligibility, status, and date you can expect to receive the payment.

As part of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill called the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the third stimulus check is underway. Last week, President Joe Biden signed the legislation and authorized the third round of stimulus checks for the millions of American citizens who need it. Some have already received their payments if they check their accounts.

The IRS posted all the information they could provide on their website: https://www.irs.gov/. They have also posted the timeline or stimulus check date and a check calculator to compare income limit changes along with the previous checks.

Updates About the Third Stimulus Check

The third stimulus check amounts to $1400. The eligibility guidelines, which is the largest check compared to the previous two, regulates heavily on income limits.

According to their most recent tax returns, American citizens who still make up to $75,000 a year is the limit for people who can still qualify for the entire payment. Couples who have a total income of $150000 or less are also qualified for full payment.

Unlike the previous two stimulus checks, elderly parents dependent on their adult children and dependent children up to 23 years old can also qualify for the full $1400.

According to Tom's guide, the third stimulus checks are updated as of March 15, 2021. Stimulus checks should be entering Americans' banks by direct deposit. Payments may come in Monday, over the weekend, or be scheduled on a different date. The paper checks and debit cards are scheduled to arrive before the month ends.

Available Online: Stimulus Check Tracker

By registering on the IRS website, you can locate your stimulus check or see its scheduled arrival date. Like the first stimulus check, you can also determine if your $1400 stimulus check is coming through your mailbox or bank account.

Enter the IRS Get My Payment website and select "Get My Payment" to enter the portal.

Accept the authorized-use notification

Fill out your Individual Tax ID (ITIN) or Social Security number (SSN), your date of birth (MM/DD/YYYY), your ZIP code, and your street address.

Click "Continue"

If all the information is validated and correct, you can check the status of your stimulus check.

Also, try testing the American Rescue Plan Calculator. People who fall on the $75000 and $80000 income threshold are also qualifiable for a certain percentage of the third stimulus check with some deductions. Enter some of your basic information and calculate how much monetary support you are entitled to receive.

The government is working fast to support American households heavily affected by the pandemic, especially for low to moderate-income families. You can avail by applying online and receive their support, but only after providing some form of identification like your social security number along with proof that your income was affected.

