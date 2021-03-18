PlayStation Free Games This April: 'Horizon Zero Dawn' Coming, 9 More in Line!

April will be big for PlayStation owners, as Sony decides to give away nine games including "Horizon Zero Dawn" this coming April. The free games will be available on the company's "Play at Home" program in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The titles will be free to download and requires no PlayStation Plus membership.

'Horizon Zero Dawn' and Other Indie Titles Free From PlayStation

The Verge reported that "Horizon Zero Dawn" will be free to download on April 19, 2021, at 8 PM PT / 11 PM ET through May 14. This will be a good opportunity to play the open-world title, as it will have an upcoming sequel, "Forbidden West," slated for a release this year. The free game also includes its expansion pack, "Frozen Wilds.

#PlayAtHome update! PlayStation is offering 10 free games to download this spring, including PS4 indie gems, PS VR games, and Horizon Zero Dawn.



Full details and timeline: https://t.co/Fb5tPXeKPO pic.twitter.com/r5G5vUti72 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 17, 2021

"Horizon Zero Dawn" is an open-world game in which players take the role of Aloy, an orphan girl who is trained to be a hunter for the Nora tribe. From there, players get to discover the world of wild machines that prowl into the world of "Zero Dawn."

Meanwhile, Sony will also offer more free-to-download games to the PlayStation initiative, Play at Home. Starting on March 25 at 11 PM ET, gamers can download "Abzu," "Enter the Gungeon," "Rez Infinite," "Subnautica," and "The Witness" for free.

Also Read: PS5 Restock: Hell Broke Loose At Game Retail Shops in Tokyo

Besides that, Virtual Reality games are also included in the program, with "Astro Bot Rescue Mission," "Moss," "Thumper," and "Paper Beast" for the PSVR. Even if PlayStation gamers do not own a VR headset, there is no harm in downloading it just in case they may eventually purchase one in the future.

PlayStation Free Games April

"Abzu" is all about being one with nature, boasting a masterful visual design. However, beyond the calm seas, lies a mystery, as the game tells a story hidden in plain site.



"Enter the Gundeon" is a gunfight dungeon crawler following a band of misfits seeking to shoot, loot, dodge roll, table flip their way to personal absolution by reaching the legendary Gungeon's ultimate treasure: the gun that can kill the past.



"Rez Infinite" is a journey of sights, sounds, and shooting action-adventure. Remastered and upgraded by members of the original development team exclusively for the PS4 and PSVR.



"Subnautica" is a first-person adventure game where players take control of a crash-landing survivor who is trapped in an alien ocean world. Players must gather supplies from the ocean world to survive and encounter underwater -alien species in the process.



"The Witness" is an open-world single-player game with various puzzles to solve from different locations on the game. With each puzzle solve, the game increases the puzzle difficulty, which gives the idea that it may be a game for big-brain players. The game respects the player for their intelligence and treats their time as precious.



Play at Home Program to Fight Covid-19

Cnet reported that Sony created the Play at Home program in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has been giving away free games for gamers to download since last April 2020 to help gamers stay entertained in their respective home quarantines.

Original game titles available as part of the Play at Home initiative were "Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection" and "Journey." Last month, Sony announced that it would extend the program by introducing more games to PS4 players and keep them occupied.

Furthermore, there is still time to collect the 2016 game title "Rachet and Clack" that was one of the first game Sony offered through this year's Play at Home program. Gamers have until 11 PM ET on March 31 to grab it, as Engadget stated.

Related Article: PS5 Restock Updater Reveals New Technique That Could 'Guarantee' Best Buy PlayStation 5 Purchase