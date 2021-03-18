[VIDEO] Tesla Bull Shows Drone Footage Progress of Austin Gigafactory

While Tesla stock is soaring quite high due to its massive growth throughout 2020, those that have invested in Tesla when it was still worth much lower than what it was today are celebrating the company's growth. For those that were able to buy Tesla stocks early, the growth of the company and any progress made is essentially showing off their good decision to invest in the company.

Tesla Bull Shows Tesla Austin Gigafactory Progress

A certain Tesla bull on Twitter showed a drone footage of what the progress looks like in another massive Gigafactory coming up, the Tesla Austin Gigafactory. The massive factory can be seen through the drone footage and the Tesla bull noted that he was able to get a chance to meet up with Terafactory who are reportedly dedicated towards everything about the Texas Terafactory.

David Lee then reportedly invited Terafactory on his own channel to tackle a few things about Tesla and even provide more details regarding the construction progress. Terafactory was also reportedly shooting their own drone footage and it was titled "New Parking New Traffic."

Tesla Stock Price

David Lee is a really committed Tesla Bull and his Twitter account is usually very positive about the company's value and not just stock price. While David Lee is an investor in general, the majority of his content usually covers Tesla, Tesla performance, and the expected Tesla valuation in the future.

Tesla had reportedly grown massively ever since the start of 2020. On January 3, 2020, Tesla share prices were just $88.60 but as of March 17, Tesla share prices are worth a massive $701.81! This just goes to show how large the company has grown in a span of a year and this would mean that if someone owned at least one stock back in March 17, they would have made almost eight times their initial investment!

Fund Manager Shorts Tesla Stocks!

Despite the huge belief in Tesla by the Tesla Bulls, there are still other analysts that believe that the Tesla stock price is just one big bubble and that it is going to pop some time soon and the shares would plummet low. According to an article by CNBC, the fund manager of Lansdowne Partners, Per Lekander, noted that his take is that this year is going to be what he noted as the "comeback for the incumbents."

In a daring move going beyond popular beliefs, Lekander is actually a Tesla short or Tesla bear meaning if Tesla would lose money, he would then gain money. He is basically betting against Tesla the way huge hedge fund managers were betting against GameStop stock which took an interestingly surprising turn.

Tesla stock this 2021 has been unpredictable unlike 2020 when the stock somehow consistently went up dragging the prices through the roof. The big question is if Tesla will be able to continue the same progress this 2021.

