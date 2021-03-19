'Justice League Snyder Cut' Rotten Tomatoes Rating: DC Movie Gets 77% Score From Critics, 97% From Audience

One of the hottest movies that is being streamed online as of the moment is "Justice League Snyder Cut," which was long awaited by loyal DC fans. After all, the previous "Justice League" movie that didn't sit well with the franchise's faithful.

The hanshtag #SnyderCut has been trending ever since and it has been one of the main reasons why the movie was brought to life.

Why Was Zack Snyder Cut from Justice League?

For those that aren't aware as to what really happened, Zack Snyder was actually the original director selected for "Justice League," but due to certain complications, he had to leave the project behind. According to an article by Variety, the director had to leave the movie due to a family tragedy, which was when Warner Bros. took matters in their own hands.

It was reported that when Warner Bros. first announced that Snyder would be leaving the long awaited film, the studio decided to get the writer-director of Marvel Studios' very own Joss Whedon. However, this decision did not really play well with fans, as there have been a lot of complaints regarding how the 2017 movie went.

Justice League Snyder Cut Rotten Tomatoes Rating

Ever since the movie, fans of DC have started the #SnyderCut movement on Twitter and other social media in hopes of bringing back the director to finish the work that he had left. This decision proved very successful, as the "Justice League Snyder Cut" was able to correct the poor score that the original movie had gained on Rotten Tomatoes.

When the 2017 movie came out, the movie only got a score of 40% coming from critics and just 71% coming from the audience. This poor score reflected how not a lot of people were thrilled to see the movie and still wanted something better. Thanks to the Snyder, the score has then been raised much higher than it originally was.

The "Justice League Snyder Cut" amassed a 77% score from critics and 97% score from the audience on Rotten Tomatoes, as tweeted by Fandom. This score was much higher than the previous DC movie that was also able to gain mainstream success, "Joker."

"Joker" was able to get a score of 68% from critics and 88% from the audience. Despite the massive success of the movie, it seems like fans are more thrilled with the current "Justice League Snyder Cut."

Is Zack Snyder's Justice League the Same as Whedon's Version?

Per Reuters, the director, Zack Snyder, thanked all of the fans for making the movie possible. He noted that the film would have not come to life if it weren't for the whole movement.

DC fans have been extremely persistent about the movie coming to life and while it started out as just talk, the fruits of their labor can now be seen in how the movie is doing. The movie takes a different turn now based on Zack Snyder's direction.

