Ferrari Roma Review: New Supercar Gets Rave Reviews, New Tech a Must See!

The Roma is a new model set to boost the Ferrari lineup. This gorgeous GT takes inspiration from some of the company's most influential designs and marks a return to timeless styling. It is also the cheapest car in its lineup with its price tag of $285,000, which is not a lot by supercar standards.

The Ferrari Roma is the latest car from its Maranello HQ and has also the latest next-gen technology from the company. For what it's worth, it is named after the HQ's capital: Rome.

Ferrari Roma Features, Engine, and Design

According to Car and Driver, the Ferrari Roma comes with a turbocharged 3.9-liter V-8 that makes 612 horsepower and 561 lb-ft of torque. It is paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that debuted on the even more exotic Ferrari SF90 Stradale.

The keys to the Ferrari Roma are rectangular-shaped car keys that unlock the sportscar, and double-tapping it will open the car's trunk. The doors come with a unique design that hides in plain sight, as drivers need to push the cover to latch their fingers inside and open the door.

New Ferrari key... way more visible when you drop it in the bowl on the way in pic.twitter.com/3BOzGkCmy2 — Jack Rix (@jack_rix) November 14, 2019

If I won the lottery tonight, this is the first car I would buy on my very long list. Ticks boxes I didn’t even know I had, love it.



Ps it would be Azzurro over charcoal alcantara, bright silver wheels and no shields 👌#FerrariRoma pic.twitter.com/dO7CI6KvIu — Helen Wakerley (@hjwakerley) March 15, 2021

On the interior, drivers can locate the push button to start the car under the steering wheel. Double-tap it and the dashboard will light up, revealing the basic information the driver needs.

On the right side of the steering wheel is the View Max, a new feature for the Ferrari Roma in which drivers can view a 3D layout of the navigation feature. Under that is the dials, which drivers can switch to different modes such as Wet, Comfort, Sport and Race modes.

Despite wearing the iconic Horse logo, the Ferrari Roma is more of a grand tourer than a sports car, as it has a large infotainment system at the center of the car with Apple CarPlay support. The seats are leathery red with two backseat that are not suitable for human-size passengers.

According to Autoevolution, the Ferrari Roma wins at everything the Ferrari California failed before. The car is an everyday driver that people can use from grocery shopping and going to basically anywhere. The design alone is special, and the company has left unnecessary parts out.

Ferrari Roma on the Road

Youtuber Supercar Blondie had an amazing time driving the Ferrari Roma in the streets of Australia. In her channel, she commented that it can go 0-100 in 3.5 seconds. She added that the car feels and drives like a Ferrari despite its size.

However, Blondie said that she is not a fan of the Roma swivelling around upon ignition at the back end, unlike other Ferrari cars that feel that drivers are stuck to the road and have a stiffer drive experience. Click below to see the full review of Supercar Blondie's experience with the Ferrari Roma:





