YouTube Copyright Issue Solved: New Feature to Warn Content Creators!

Over the past years, YouTube has grown into a massive multi-media platform, from watching funny videos and music hit singles to following streamers and vloggers alike.

Now, the music-video platform is releasing a new feature that can detect copyright infringement on its desktop version before content creators can upload videos online .

New YouTube Copyright Issue Detection Feature

Gadgets360 reported that YouTube will now actively check copyright infringements from uploaders who make money out of the multi-media platform. The content creator who violates this new rule may lead to their video being pulled down or, worst, the channel being banned from the platform.

Also, YouTube Studio will implement a new feature that counts how many subscribers the content creators have in real-time.

In a recent tweet from Matt Navarra, the new feature is shown for creators on YouTube Studio with the new "Checks" feature. This feature will check for any copyrighted content uploaded on Google's video-sharing platform before the video is being uploaded. It uses YouTube's Content ID system that scans the content against a copyright database and reports it to Google if anything is found.

Digital Music News stated that YouTube is slowly rolling out this feature. The Checks feature takes about three minutes to scan the uploaded video for copyright infringement. YouTube stated that uploaders would have to access an on-screen estimated-completion timer.

Creators can go ahead and post their videos before the Checks feature step finishes. However, it is worth noting that it might impact the video's visibility or monetization of the video if an issue is found.

It is unclear if the Checks feature has the provision to highlight exactly what part of the video contains infringed material. Youtube prefers to keep such things open to interpretation, which allows it to apply rules arbitrarily.

According to WIPR, passing the Checks stage still means that videos uploaded can be flagged for copyright infringement at a later stage. Furthermore, the new YouTube feature will include "ad-suitability" issues that could prevent uploaders from earning a share of ad revenue if the videos do not meet Google's advertiser-friendly content guidelines.

Timestamps From Copyright Owners

WIPR also reported that on a July 2019 update, Google required timestamps from copyright owners to specify where in a video the alleged infringement was located. Google said it was responding to concerns from creators over unclear infringement claims or second-long snippets of music.

Google stated that while they support copyright holders' rights, YouTube has dealt with almost all the music companies and TV broadcasters today. The company is concerned about the vague, untested requirements of the new directive.

The search engine giant continued to create serious limitations for what YouTube creators can upload, risking creator's revenue to traditional media and music companies for the multi-media platform and potentially devastate the many creators who have built their entire livelihood through the platform.

