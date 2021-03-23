Samsung Android Apps Crash: How to Uninstall WebView and Fix the Issue

Many Android users have reported that their device's applications seem to be crashing. In just a few hours, apps are said to be throwing the dreaded "keep closing" warning messages when users try to open them. Twitter and Reddit forums are filled with complaints about this commotion.

Google Working on Sudden Android Apps Crash

According to The Verge, the problem with Android device's sudden crashing is the Android System WebView that provides a Chrome-like browser experience in rendering with apps. Google stated that it is currently working with the WebView issue that causes Android apps to crash for some users.

Engadget reported that some Android users suddenly saw notifications pop up on their devices, saying that apps had stopped running. Gmail, banking apps and others apps are said to be throwing errors suddenly that users cannot solve.

DownDetector, Reddit and Twitter confirmed the issue. Google's Workspace Cloud Status Dashboard also acknowledged that they are aware of the Gmail app's problems on Android. The company then recommended using the desktop interface until the issues are resolved.

Android WebView is a system component that allows users to view web pages inside their apps. It comes preinstalled on every Android device and regularly updated via the Play Store with the latest security enhancements and fixes.

Apps on Samsung galaxy s8 not working. Google say its webview at fault, but I dont seem to even have that! #samsung #Android — Martin Barfield (@G7MRV) March 23, 2021

Also Read: DuckDuckGo vs. Google: Which Is the Better Search Engine for Your Privacy?

How to Fix the WebView Dilemma?

Samsung publicly stated on their Twitter account that uninstalling the latest update of WebView in an Android user's device should offer a quick fix. Samsung added steps in deleting this feature, saying: go to Settings > App > tap the three dots in the top right corner > show system apps > search for Android System Webview > select Uninstall Updates.

Hi! Thanks for bringing this to our attention. Please remove the Webview Update and then restart the phone. Here are the steps: Go settings > apps > tap the three dots in the top right corner > show system apps > search for Android System WebView > select Uninstall updates. ^Nina — Samsung Support US (@SamsungSupport) March 22, 2021

is that an android? i think android system webview has a bug rn or something — Rin 🔸🔶🔸 i’m still a zhongli stan dw (@ventisaurus) March 23, 2021

9to5Google also reported that at 11 PM PT on Monday, Google issued a permanent fix for the app crashing issue. It involves updating both Android System WebView and Chrome to version 89.0.4389.105. First, navigate to the Play Store app > search for Android System WebView > select the "Update" option > repeat these steps for Google Chrome.

Besides that, there is another immediate solution to this WebView problem: finding the Android System WebView on the Play Store or going to the "My apps and games" page, swiping left to the "installed " tab, and scrolling down. When the user found it, tap "Uninstall" and confirm on the prompt that appears.

Google playstore, my games and apps, installed, android system webview, uninstall, should fix all the problems until they create a patch for it — GodsBadAssBlade (@GodsBadAssBlade) March 23, 2021

After uninistalling the WebView, the Android crash problems should be fixed. However, if the issues persist, it is best to wait for Google for further announcements regarding the issue. ItechPost will keep this article updated for furthere announcements.

Related Article: Android Apps May Be Infected With Old Windows Malware