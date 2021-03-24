Dodge Charger, Challenger Get Security Upgrade: Muscle Cars Now Have Counter-Theft Features!

According to the statistics, more than 721,885 vehicles were stolen in 2019, which means a total of 220 stolen vehicles per 100,000 inhabitants. With that said, Dodge announced on Tuesday the company is launching a new Security Mode that limits the Hemi engine to idle speed, hindering high-speed getaways and combat auto thefts in the country.

New Counter-Theft Feature on Dodge Charger, Challenger

According to Cnet, the feature will apply to the 2015-2021 Dodge Charger sedan and Challenger coupe with the 6.4-liter V8 or supercharged 6.2-liter V8 motor. The upgrade is free of charge from Dodge dealerships, so owners can install the Security Feature at their dealerships in no time.

While active, Security Mode limits the V8 engine to an idle speed, effectively locking the Hemi at around 2.8 horsepower and 22 pound-feet of torque. Car thefts restricted to the low-speeds will be deterred and even determined thieves will be apprehended easily by law enforcement without fear from a high-speed car chase or traffic collisions that usually happens in those kind of situations.

Tim Kuniskis, Dodge Brand Chief Executive Officer at Stellantis, stated that for any car owner, it is a hassle and a personal violation of property to have their car stolen. Kuniskis added that it is statistically rare that car thief targets Dodge cars to steal, but the company still wants the "Dodge Brotherhood" to be safe, as SlashGear noted.

Also Read: Fiat Chrysler, GM To Spend About $900 Million Worth of Canadian Plant Upgrades

Kuniskis also talked about the Dodge Security Mode. The company exec stated that when the feature is flashed into the computer of the affected 2015 and new Dodge Charger and Challenger models, the protective software will limit the engine output to less than three horsepower, foiling fast getaways and joyrides.

The company's latest double encryption software for the Dodge Charger and Challenger will roll out in the second quarter of 2021. Dodge owners could get in touch with their respective dealerships if they have the 2015-2021 models to avail of this newest security feature.

How to Activate the Dodge Charger Security

As Carbuzz explained and mentioned earlier, activating the Security Mode for the Dodge Charger and Challenger will take Dodge owners to their respective car dealership to install the software into the car. Once that is done, owners will have to activate an "enhance deterrence" feature that limits the car's engine speed to idle speed--675 rpm--to prevent thieves from taking their pride and joy.

Also, owners can add a four-digit security code to Uconnect infotainment that activates the new feature and helps protect against key-code spoofing thieves that steal by replicating the radio signal from the Dodge vehicle's electronic fob. A four-digit pin is not infallible, but with two-factor authentication on the owner's back software, this adds an extra security barrier to frustrate car thieves.

Related Article: Dodge Reveals New Ad Campaign 'Brotherhood Of Muscle' Starring Vin Diesel