'Pokemon Go' Weather Week Event Guide: How to Complete Timed Research and Get Rewards

"Pokemon Go" brings in exciting new rewards for the Weather Week Event this March 24-29. Certain Pokemons will appear more often in the wild, eggs, raids, and research amid the rain and windy weather conditions.

The Weather Week is the first of its kind, and there are a few things you need to keep in mind to make the most out of it.

This week marks the conclusion of the Charged Up! event, where trainers had a chance to catch all sorts of Electric-type Pokemons, including the Legendary Pokemon Thundurus in its Therian form. However, trainers are getting a new chance to catch up to the fun. Pokemon is kicking off with a new event called Weather Week. Heavy rain and windy weather conditions have boosted the appearance of Pokemons. Not only that, but certain Pokemons in their Shiney variant are making their debut in this event!

There are two main features to this event. First is the "Timed Research" with its amazing new rewards. Second is the boosted appearance of selected Pokemon in this event.

'Pokemon Go' Weather Week Event: Timed Research

Timed Research is a free set of objectives offered for trainers to enjoy. Completing all of them gives out great bonuses. Trainers have the whole week of the event to complete their tasks, per Attack of the Fanboy.

There are four stages, each offering a different set of rewards.

Stage 1

Catch 10 Water, Electric, or Bug-type Pokémon - Rainy Form Castform encounter (S)

Take a snapshot of a Water-type Pokémon - 200 Stardust

Send 3 Gifts to Friends - Psyduck encounter (S)

Completion Rewards: Wailmer encounter (S), 5 Poké Balls, and 500 XP

Stage 2

Catch 15 Water, Electric, or Bug-type Pokémon - Rainy Form Castform encounter (S)

Power up Pokémon 7 times - 3 Pinap Berries

Defeat 2 Team GO Rocket Grunts - Buizel encounter (S)

Completion Rewards: Rainy Form Castform encounter (S), 7 Poké Balls, and 500 XP

Stage 3

Catch 15 Flying, Psychic, or Dragon-type Pokémon - Rainy Form Castform encounter (S)

Make 5 Nice Throws - 600 Stardust

Earn 5 hearts with your buddy - Woobat encounter (S)

Completion Rewards: Swellow encounter, 10 Poké Balls, and 800 XP

Stage 4

Catch 20 Flying, Psychic, or Dragon-type Pokémon - Rainy Form Castform encounter (S)

Make 9 Curveball throws in a row - 1,200 Stardust

Evolve 3 Pokémon - Swablu encounter (S)

Completion Rewards: Togetic encounter, 10 Poké Balls, and 800 XP

Pokemon Weather Week Encounters

During Weather Week, many Pokemons will be making their appearance. Here is the complete list from iMore about Pokémon that trainers might encounter during the event. Pokemons with the asterisk have the potential to appear as Shiny during the event.

The first half of the event will boost the appearance of Wild Pokémon that enjoy the Rain.

Castform*

Croagunk*

Lotad*

Parasect

Poliwag*

Psyduck*

Shelmet

Stunfisk

Surskit

Vaporeon

The second half of the event will boost the appearance of Wild Pokémon that enjoy the wind

Ducklett

Pidove*

Skarmory*

Taillow*

Wingull*

Wild encounters are not the only one that gets a boost. Trainers have a higher chance of hatching these Pokemons with their 5KM Eggs

Drifloon*

Ducklett

Psyduck*

Poliwag*

Swablu*

Mantyke

Tympole

Don't miss out on the opportunity to catch these amazing Pokémons appearing in the Raids

Slowpoke* (One Star)

Murkrow* (One Star)

Shinx* (One Star)

Tynamo (One Star)

Poliwrath (Three Star)

Lickitung* (Three Star)

Swellow (Three Star)

Pelipper (Three Star)

Therian Forme Thundurus(Five Star)

Rayquaza* (Five Star only on Saturday and Sunday)

Mega Houndoom*

Mega Manectric*

Mega Abomasnow*



