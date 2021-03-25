2022 Honda Civic Exterior Specs Leaked—Improved Body Structure Teased!

A new leak surfaced online showing new color palettes for the upcoming 2022 Honda Civic.

The leak also provided details about the car's new features, a better engine from its predecessor, and a new trim design. However, there is still no official news about the automobile's price point, while the release date said to be in the Spring of this year.

2022 Honda Civic Leak Shows Color Variants and Trim Models

According to Carbuzz, the upcoming 2022 Honda Civic color variants will boast Aegean Blue, Rallye Red, Platinum White Pearl, Lunar Silver, Crystal Black Pearl, and Meteorite Gray. These color variants for the 2022 Civic model are present in the latest Honda cars model today, offering drivers classic choices for the upcoming car model.

Four colors are missing from the 2022 Honda Civic model: Polished Metal, Modern Steel, Molten Lava, or Cosmic Blue. Meteorite Gray and Morning Mist are said to be the new color palettes for the car.

For the 2022 Honda model trims, the publication stated that the car would have EX (1.5T), Touring (1.5T), LX 2.0), and Sport (2.0) L5. The Touring model of the 2022 Honda Civic will add Crystal Black and Sonic Gray to its color variants, while the LX model will reportedly swap the base model's shade with Morning Mist for the Crystal Black.

For the Sport trim, all colors will be available, except for the Morning Mist shade. Also, there is some speculation that the new Type R model will have new color variant offerings from the company, but only time will tell if the company decides to go for it.

Autoevolution also reported that the EX-L model for the 2022 Honda Civic has been removed from the list since it did not quite have a positive reaction from fans. On the other hand, the 2.0-liter Type R and 1.5-liter Si will have a six-speed manual transmission, keeping the feature from the previous generation that customers have loved and enjoyed in the car.

Discussing the elephant in the room, fans should not expect that an All-wheel drive or electric All-wheel drive for the Type R will be happening. According to Honda's spokesperson, it will release an FWD Type R model in the foreseen future.

Advanced Compatibility Engineering Body Structure for the 2022 Honda Civic

The 2022 Civic model will also have a 9-inch infotainment system and a digital driver's meter cluster embedded on the car's interior. Moreover, the upcoming Honda car will feature a sunroof, LED daytime running lights, black bezels for the fog lights, plastic grilles from top to bottom, body-color mirror caps and five-spoke alloys.

Besides from the features listed above, the 2022 Honda Civic will improve the feature called "Advanced Compatibility Engineering" body structure that better helps passenger and pedestrian collision protection. This feature will distribute collision energy evenly and redirect it away from the passenger compartment while simultaneously minimizing damage to other impacted vehicles.

