SEO Guide for Small Businesses: Tips and Tricks to Outrank Your Competition in Google

Search Engine Optimization or SEO is a practice of optimizing a website or webpage to increase the quantity and quality of its traffic from a search engine's organic results. This means that when people search for something on Google or any search engine, the first thing that pops up is a website with a good quality of SEO ratings.

So how does a small business with limited capabilities compete with the bigger businesses online? Also, what does it need to improve in terms of SEO ratings? This article will be an SEO guide for small businesses that would like to grow their SEO ratings and take on the big fishes online.

6. Identify Profitable Keywords

Choosing the right keywords can be tricky sometimes. That is why small businesses should know how to sell their product and know what they are talking about. However, not all keywords are created equal. Some keywords have high search volume but not profitable, while there are also high-profit keywords but no search volume.

To have a high-profit, high-search volume keyword for your small business needs to have a long-tail keyword since it is easy to rank on Google and is more profitable than short keywords. Small businesses should take on the users' shoes and understand why they are searching for those specific keywords online, as Forbes noted.

5. Build a Strong Local SEO Search

One thing that that small businesses can improve to outrank their competition is to build a strong local presence online. According to NewsAnyway, 46 percent of online searches are made to help local information. Local searches are the majority of sales in small businesses, and optimizing it can create a real difference in numbers.

By utilizing local SEO effectively, small businesses can tap into organic traffic by reaching customers searching for specific information about nearby areas. It is beneficial for small shops or business owners whose customers base consists of locals.

It is also important to note that half of the local searches are voice-activated, so small SEO businesses should work on voice-activation and "near me" searches.

4. Expert Content

Small businesses must have good content as it is the backbone for every website. Also, professionals must write good quality content and know what they are writing about to deliver the news and knowledge to digestible bits of information to its readers. Having helpful content also establishes the site as an authority in any given niche, something Google likes and promotes.

3. Get Backlinks

Getting backlinks can improve small businesses and build credibility online. Small businesses should associate with other popular websites on the web to have good traffic online and keep the users visiting their website. Small businesses can ask for their business partners, local business directories, local news publication, and more to link to their site.

Of course, creating quality content that other sites will link to or find valuable is the best way to get backlinks.

2. Great User Experience

A good user experience is a major factor when people go to a website and look for information. Giving visitors a good user experience is like going to a grocery store that is clean and organized. Things such as fast page loading speed, clean interface, fewer cookies, fewer pop-up messages, and straightforward navigability can add to the user's impression of the site and even buy what it is selling and become a loyal customer.

1. Keep Business Profile Updated

For small businesses, business listing profiles such as Google My Business (GMB) are important. A GMB profile can help the website rank on Google and get new customers for the business.

Updating the GMB profile on a normal basis can boost customer recall about it, which can potentially lead too business. Things like email, phone numbers, working hours, and crew should always be posted and updated to ensure buyers can contact the business for a potential sale.

