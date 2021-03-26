‘Monster Hunter Rise’ Longsword Guide: How to Use, Unique Attacks and Pro Tips

With the launch of "Monster Hunter Rise" on Nintendo Switch, it carries on the legacy of hunting dangerous monsters once again. The game has a vast amount of armor and weapon combinations, thanks to the various materials from slain monsters and other resources that players can gather.

Speaking of weapons, there are 14 sets of returning weapons that players can equip, with one being the Longsword that is a crowd-favorite among fans. The longsword has the most significant reach among melee weapons, as well as the most powerful aerial attacks.

In this "Monster Hunter Rise" guide, we will talk about the variety of move sets, Silkbind Attacks, and combos for the Longsword.

How to Use the Longsword in "Monster Hunter Rise"

According to GFINITY, the Longsword in "Monster Hunter Rise" can be hard to master, as it does not allow players to block upcoming attacks. Instead, players rely on dodging and counter-attacking when using this weapon in the game.

The Longsword has a unique mechanic in the game called the Spirit Gauge. While attacking enemies in "Monster Hunter Rise" with basic attacks and combos, players fill this Gauge that allows them to execute a Spirit Slash Attack.

Every time players hits monsters with this attack, the Spirit Gauge will level up and gain attack boosts. The Spirit Gauge has three levels: White, Yellow, and Red. When the Spirit Gauge reaches its max level, the damage output will be critical..

Basic, Spirit Gauge Attacks and Combos for the Longsword in "Monster Hunter Rise"

Basic

Here are some of the basic controls for the Longsword in "Monster Hunter Rise" in the Nintendo Switch, per Segment Next:

A - Thrust - Basic Attack from the Longsword.

X - Overhead Strike - A high-hit basic attack from the Longsword.

Y - Sheathe - conceals Longsword.

B - Dodge - Leaps to the designated location, the player points the movement controls to avoid upcoming attacks.

A + X (while moving) - Fade Slash - Will make the player step back and slash.

ZR + B - Special Sheath - Can be followed by X or ZR. Landing a ZR hit just as an enemy attack will trigger a powerful attack, increasing the Spirit Gauge level by one.

X - (After Special Sheathe) - Lai Slash - If the first or second hit lands, the player's Gauge will auto-fill.

ZL + B - Wirefall Recovery - Player will immediately regain footing when knocked back.

Spirit Gauge Attacks

It is important to note that Spirit Gauge Attacks can only be performed when Spirit Gauge is full.

ZR - Spirit Blade - Landing hit with this move will build up the player's Spirit Gauge.

ZR - (After Running Attack ZR) - Jumping Spirit Blade.

ZR + A Foresight Slash (Counter) - A counter that makes the player jumps back and follows an attack that usese all available Spirit Gauge.

ZR - (After Special Sheathe) Lai Spirit Slash - Time this as a monster attacks, and the Spirit Gauge will auto-fill.

ZR (After Soaring Kick) - Spirit Helm Breaker - The most potent attack for the Longsword.

ZR + ZR + ZR + ZR - Spirit Roundslash - Landing this move will fill Spirit Gauge by one.

Silkbind Attacks

The Sk Wirebugs for attacking and will deal damage indicated with blue circles.

ZL + X - Soaring Kick - A move followed by plunging thrust. If the move successfully hits monsters, the Gauge will fill automatically with Blue State.

ZL + A - Serene Pose - A Silkbind Attack that acts as a counter. If the enemy hits players with this attack, the character will automatically counter. The move uses two Wirebugs.

ZL + X - Silkbind Sakura Slash - Can be changed with Soaring Kick using Switch Skills.

"Monster Hunter Rise" Longsword Pro Tips

When using Serene Pose, remember that it can also block attacks from monsters. Players must also remember that Roundslash can quickly build their Spirit Gauge, allowing them to deal more damage. Besides that, some of the move sets on the list are difficult to land (Lai Slash, Fade Slash, and Helm Breaker). Players may want to practice those moves and work on the timing.

