2022 Honda Civic Leaked Photos Show Redesigned Exterior

Following previous reports about the 2022 Honda Civic's upcoming color designs, the latest leaks surrounding the car revealed its exterior. In fact, a tipster on Instagram showed legitimate photos of the vehicle.

2022 Honda Civic Leaked Exterior Designs

The tipster on Instagram shared photos of the upcoming 2022 Honda Civic car. The images showed the cleaner, mature look from the 2022 model, with new wheel designs different from the China model. The Honda car also featured slim headlight clusters, but it has front fog lights unlike the prototype.

Sporting a white and silver finish (officially called Platinum White Pearl and Lunar Silver Metal), the leaked 2022 Honda Civic photo reminds the fans of the prototype photos from November last year. The overall design is smoother than before, with its sleek new grille design and headlights to give a sporty-looking bumper. The unique beltline behind the backdoor is a also neat design element for the 11th-generation.

Carbuzz reported that the 2022 Honda Civic leaked images show a conservative design. The publication also noted that the car would look good in more adventurous colors than those shown in the images. The one in the photos is US-spec Civics, and it will be different from the China an.K. models.

Meanwhile, Autoevolution noted that the 2022 Honda Civic has a bit of the Accord from the front design, a Corolla-inspired design at the back, and a swept-back roofline that makes the design a whole.

2022 Honda Civic Specs

Moto1 shared that the 2022 Honda Civic will have a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, while the 1.5-liter turbo engine will be an available upgrade. The 2022 Civic model will also reportedly feature a variable transmission that is only the gearbox of choice.

Meanwhile, Honda has teased the interior of the 2022 Honda Civic having a minimalistic design, but it will be updated to modern standards of today's car technology to keep up with its competitors. Besides that, the company has stated that it will reveal the 2022 Civic model in the first quarter of this year, giving them six days to fulfill their promise.

Besides the features listed above, the 2022 Honda Civic will improve the" Advanced Compatibility Engineering" body structure that better helps passenger and pedestrian collision protection. This feature will distribute collision energy evenly and redirect it away from the passenger compartment while simultaneously minimizing damage to other impacted vehicles.

Returning 2022 Honda Civic Cars Models

Autoevolution also noted that the 2022 Honda Civic Sedan will be accompanied by a five-door hatchback this year and that it will be manufactured by the company's facility in Greensburg, Indiana.

Simultaneously, Honda did not state that the 2022 Honda Civic will have a Type-R variant in the U.S., but there is a high chance that it will have a Type-R since it has added a 2.0-liter for the 11th-generation car. The Civic Si will also return to the 2022 Honda Civic line-up after being pulled from the 2021 iteration.

