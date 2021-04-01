Samsung Galaxy A7 Lite Specs, Battery and More: New Leak Photos Show Design!

As a follow-up to Samsung A7, the South-Korean-based company is believed to release a Samsung Galaxy A7 Lite version this June 2021.

The rumored tablet has been appearing on many social media platforms and online web searches. It has been claimed that the upcoming Samsung gadget is a budget-friendly device with unsurprising features.

Samsung Galaxy A7 Lite Specs, Release Date

According to tipster Evan Blass, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A7 Lite could have features like a 3GB RAM and 5,100mAh battery,. It is also said to be powered by the Helio P22T SoC.

The Samsung tablet could also feature an 8.4-inch screen and a single camera setup at the back with no flash--making it a proper budget tablet for everyone. Besides that, the Samsung Galaxy A7 Lite could debut in June this alongside the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite.

The Verge reported that Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite could have features like a 12.4-inch display screen, a 4GB of RAM, powered by the Snapdragon 750G processor, and 5G capabilities. The publication also noted that the Tab S7 Lite could come with color variants such as pink, green, black and silver.

The publication also reported that the two upcoming Samsung tablets follow their counterparts--the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and the Samsung Galaxy A7 from last year--that featured astonishing speakers and display screens. In contrast, both tablets were suited to productivity tasks, which might not be the case for Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite and Samsung Galaxy A7 Lite if the prices can be on the budget-friendly side.

RKInfo reported that the Samsung Galaxy A7 Lite has already an FCC certification and approved by the Bluetooth SIG body. However, the FCC certification did not reveal any further specifications for the tablet, but the Bluetooth one did confirm that the device will have a Bluetooth 5.0 feature.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G Spotted on Geekbench

On other related news, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G had surfaced on Geekbench featuring a Snapdragon 865 chipset. As reported by GSMArena, the phone was certified by the NBTC with an SM-G780C / DC, labeled as Galaxy S20 FE, and is marked for 4G-only use. The exact number of the Samsung phone can be found on Geekbench with the motherboard listed as "Kona."

The publication noted that the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G has 6GB of RAM, which is the information collected by the benchmark. Still, this Samsung unit is a budget phone from the company, so it skips the 5G functionality. The handheld also uses an external modem, X55 in 5G phone, which can be swapped out for a 4G-only modem.

The publication also shared that the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G surfacing on Geekbench may come in handy for the Indian market, as it is yet to launch its first 5G-network. It may be possible that the S20 FE 4G can dominate the market for its affordability and specs.

