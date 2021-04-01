April Fools' Day 2021 Memes, Images, GIF: Gaming Announcement Gags and Pranks

Despite the pandemic, people are still having a good laugh to celebrate April Fools' Day 2021. Apart from pranks, others simply share hilarious memes, images, and GIF either to warn others not to prank them or just to share their thoughts about April Fools. As always, there are gaming prank announcements that seem real.

Gaming News April Fools Gags

1. Razer

Well, this is cute. Many would buy this lovely hair dye! It's customizable per-hair lighting.

Glow up with the new Razer Rapunzel Chroma Hair Dye. Razer Rapunzel is the world’s first RGB haircare product that delivers full-spectrum, and customizable per-hair lighting. Turn heads on the streets, and take lighting immersion to the next level. https://t.co/GNF9B9uxYK pic.twitter.com/ju6AhsSy05 — R Λ Z Ξ R (@Razer) March 31, 2021

2. EB Games Australia.

Although it looks like a prank, it's actually real. And yes, it is open for pre-order.

Introducing the latest in torso technology, "The Drip" - Limited Edition Apparel by Electronics Boutique.



Online Only. Preorder now: https://t.co/VQNqJ2aCTr



All proceeds to Starlight Children's Foundation. Product artwork not final. These are real products. pic.twitter.com/XJftby0T94 — EB Games Australia (@EBGamesAus) April 1, 2021

3. AudioTechnicaAU

Godzilla headphones, anyone?

Introducing the new limited edition ATH-M50xGZ, designed for the Kaiju who truly cares about sound. The ATH-M50xGZ features proprietary 4.5m mega-aperture drivers to deliver exceptional clarity and earth-shattering bass.



From the studio to the street. No survivors. pic.twitter.com/r3YYVOCjTY — Audio-Technica AU (@AudioTechnicaAU) April 1, 2021



4. Bethesda_ANZ

Now this is something that people would really like to have!

Straight from the Deadlands and into your arms, this Mehrunes Dagon body pillow will keep you warm this April 1😈🔥#ESO #ElderScrollsOnline #ESOFam pic.twitter.com/dWmqQjVLAr — Bethesda ANZ (@Bethesda_ANZ) March 31, 2021

5. Armello Game

Twitter users are saying that they want this to be real. But well, April Fools' Day!

The title you’ve been waiting for...



Heartmello, an Armello Dating Simulator 💕



Will you use your wits, spirit, or gold to slay their hearts?



Get this very real game soon 💋 pic.twitter.com/bFrAMUpaSs — Armello (@ArmelloGame) March 31, 2021

6. 'Overwatch' April Fools Day 2021

Players of "Overwatch" were surprised to see the game’s heroes with big googly eyes. Hilarioous indeed!

overwatch on april fools day is the best pic.twitter.com/ads8gcCWHF — ｡✧* origamii fox *✧｡ (@origamiifox) April 1, 2021

7. TommyInnit 'Technoblade' Twitch Prank

The official Technoblade Twitch page had a "starting soon" screen which excites fan. However, the "Minecraft" player isn't actually going back to streaming on Twitch.

Is after finding out technoblade being live on twitch was an April fools prank 🤡 pic.twitter.com/DSl4B2Dn3u — cupid (@cvpld1) March 31, 2021

April Fools' Day 2021 Memes

Are you looking for funny memes to share on your Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other social media account? We also collated some images and GIF that will make your day. 1. Better be careful today!

2. Now that's a big surprise indeed.

3. You've been warned.

Any one who tries April fools on me during these times #AprilFoolsDay pic.twitter.com/GVGQ0umFWc — Ntando (@Just_Nandos) April 1, 2020

4. You can't blame us for being skeptic.

I’m INCREDIBLY suspicious of any new tech/apps launched this week #aprilfools or #notaprilfools pic.twitter.com/yq4Z4KtYAW — Allie Knull (@allieinedmonton) March 30, 2021

5. Today, it seems that all news are fake.

6. Cancel April Fools.

Ain't nobody got time for April Fools this year. Good vibes only please, from here on out! #AprilFools #CancelAprilFools #Meme pic.twitter.com/qNXCNiDqMK — Hiller PHCE (@HappyHiller) March 31, 2021

7. When you forgot it's April Fools.

falling for april fools jokes right after reminding myself it’s april fools 🧍‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/j0t4FhAwqp — 🍒 ༝ ༝ (@reinacilla) April 1, 2021

8. Not a good joke.

When your crush proposes you but its #AprilFools Day 🥺 pic.twitter.com/1uNWgEoLT3 — Suchi Bisouriya (@vishi245) April 1, 2021

Yes, we know that everything that happened in 2020 up to this day seems like a prank. But we still manage.