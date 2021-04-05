2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S Top Speed, Specs and More: Way Faster Than 'Boring' Audi R8 V10

In 89 years of engineering, Porsche shows how it is done by making cars that are superfast and comfortable. The company's latest model, the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S is proof of that.

The supercar has been tested out against the Audi R8 V10 in three categories. The Porsche model won all of the tests, defeating the Audi car by a landslide.

2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S Top Speed vs. Audi R8 V10

As reported by Autoevolution, an Australian Motor Magazine brand had a duel between the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S and the Audi R8 V10 to see which is the fastest car on the block. On three acceleration tests done by the said publication, the Porsche car has made an example of its German rival by giving it a taste of its horsepower.

The 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S can get from zero to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) in just 2.58 seconds, while the 2021 Audi model can only do it by 3.27 seconds. The vast difference between the two supercars is essential to note as the Audi car features extensive exhaust and induction sounds.

In a standstill-zero-to-200 kph (124 mph) field test, the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S did an 8.46 seconds time limit, a two-seconds margin from the Audi R8 V10 of just 10.56. Meanwhile, the quarter-mile experiment recorded a 217.32 kph (135 mph) and 10.28 seconds for the 2021 Porsche, as the Audi model has a 205.41 kph (127.6 mph) and 11.11 seconds.

With that said, the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S beat the Audi R8 V10 car in every test the Motor Magazine has done. On paper, the 2021 Porsche car's features are stunning to look at. It has also proven that it can go toe to toe with every supercar in the automotive industry, even with the Audi R8 V10.

The publication noted that the Audi R8 V10 has a "boring" design as compared to the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S and the Lamborghini Huracan.

2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S Specs

The 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S has a twin-turbo flat-6 aluminum head for an engine located at the rear end of the car and can run with up to 640-horsepower a 590-square foot of Torque. It comes with an eight-speed twin-clutch auto transmission and an all-wheel drive.

Moreover, the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S features a four-seat interior, but the rear seats are just for show and are not designed for seating. The cabin mirrors come with a sports track-like design that is unique to the 2021 Porsche model. The front trunk is a spacious as ever that can hold two carry-on luggage.

Further, the car has a large infotainment touchscreen with an added Porsche software interface. A premium Bose audio system has been added to the 2021 Porsche model that the driver and passenger can enjoy while listening to music. The supercar also features a Wi-Fi hotspot, SiriusXM satellite radio Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto capabilities that the driver can link up to a phone device, as reported by Car and Driver.



