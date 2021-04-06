2022 Range Rover Comparable to Mercedes-Benz GLE! Electric Range, Interior, Specs and More

The fifth-generation 2022 Range Rover is in the works, and the hype for fans is in the air as the company has been spotted testing the SUV on the streets with vast amounts of camouflage.

Some significant changes were spotted on the SUV as spy photographers were on the prowl to get some juicy leak photos of the 2022 Range Rover PHEV.

2022 Range Rover Spyshoots in U.K. Test Drive

According to Motor1, the 2022 Range Rover was spotted in the middle of winter in the U.K., and the publication got a good look at the upcoming PHEV car. The company had done a pretty good job hiding its exterior design, with no visible implication of where the charging port is located.

The new batch of photos, however, gave a glimpse of the 2022 Range Rover PHEV's retained grille shape, but the design is different from its predecessors. It has lost its oblong inserts for a new rectangular one, and it also sits below a clamshell-style hood that has been a staple for the company's SUV design.

2022 Range Rover PHEV Specs, Power, Interior and More

The 2022 Range Rover PHEV will reportedly continue to be powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired with a slightly revised power and emissions electric motor for a combined 398 horsepower (351 watts) and 472 pound-feet of torque.

Meanwhile, the rest of the line-up will have a mild-hybrid powertrain, with a 5.0-liter V8 replaced by a 4.4-liter eight-cylinder engine from the former Land Rover owners, BMW.

Following the rumors that the company is currently making a 2022 Range Rover PHEV, they are said to be not in a hurry to start developing one for the first half of the upcoming year. However, when that time comes, the upcoming car will have a much bigger battery and improved weight and packaging features since it has an aluminum platform feature that should have doubled its electric range, as Autoevolution reported.

Also Read: Range Rover Velar: Why Design Boss Calls It The 'Crown Jewel?

The Range Rover Sport P400e PHEV uses a 13.1 kWh lithium-ion battery, while the upcoming 2022 Range Rover PHEV will feature 25 kWh of available electric power.

With that said, the forthcoming Range Rover could have a zero-emission range close to 100 KM (62 miles) or almost as much as the Mercedes-Benz GLE PHEV versions that hold the world record for the highest electric range plug-in hybrid SUVs.

The 2022 Range Rover PHEV will also have an interior design overhaul that offers a luxurious design for its customers. The company will reportedly replace the analog gauges and buttons with a sheet of glass to keep up with automobiles' modernization.

According to Carscoops, the PHEV's steering wheel will also feature more buttons used to control various car features for the driver. A digital instrument cluster will sit behind it next to the infotainment system. The 2022 Range Rover PHEV will come with new safety gear and the finest material that screams luxury and class.

As for its release date, there is no information about that rather than it will be a 2022 model for the Range Rover.

Related Article: First Look On The 2018 Range Rover Velar Luxury SUV