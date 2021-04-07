Will.i.am Xupermask Release Date, Features and More: Where to Buy and How Much Is the High-Tech Bluetooth Face Mask?

With the world experiencing the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, it is hard to go outside and enjoy a day in the sun. Stepping out for a quick stroll or to get groceries has been a hassle in these times, with wearing a mask and social distancing being the constant reminder from the health sector.

However, what if we told you that wearing a mask would not be a bother this time? After all, Black Eyed Peas member Will.i.am has recently made the Xupermask, a face mask that can protect people from the deadly COVID-19 while looking cool at the same time.

Will.i.am Xupermask: Release Datem Price and Features

According to Cnet, the Xupermask features LED lights, noise-canceling Bluetooth earbuds that dock on the mask when not in use through magnets, and dual three-speed fans with replaceable HEPA filters that can last for 30 days. The facemask can also be linked to the user's phone and take calls with its Bluetooth-ready connectivity and build-in microphone.

The Xupermask has a silicone face seal, elastic strap, and two size options that people can choose from to accommodate different people with different head sizes. The battery of the futuristic facemasks can last up to seven hours of continuous use.

And as a bonus, users can charge the facemask while in use. The Xupermask comes with a price of $299 and will be available on April 8 on xupermask.com. Shipping will be available in the U.S., U.K., Canada, and parts of Europe.

The Xupermask by Will.i.am and Honeywell

According to USA Today, President and CEO of Safety and Product Solutions at Honeywell John Waldron stated in an interview that the company saw it as a great fit when they were confronted with the idea of partnering with a world-renowned innovator to solve a specific consumer problem. Hence, Xupermask is born with the aim of providing excellent performance while staying fashionable at the same time.

On the other hand, Will.i.am stated that he initially wanted his family and friends to have the Xupermask before connecting with Honeywell to produce and ship the mask commercially. The Black Eyed Peas member also noted that he focuses on the potential solution it might provide when tech investing, even sharing that he has been an early bird on some things.

"We are living in the sci-fi times that is straight from a friggin movie," Will.i.am said, per New York Times, adding that people are wearing the mask from yesterday's movie so he wanted to innovate the facemask that fits today's era.

The musician and tech investor also said that the Xupermask is like shoes or sneakers. He explained that people had forgotten the original functionality of shoes, which is to protect the feet. Now, it has been an accessory of self-expression.

Will.i.am pointed out that people cannot enter public places without shoes on, so applying the "shoe concept" with face mask today has the same principle. "Walk into a mall or a restaurant or an airplane without shoes on, just as you are not supposed to walk into any of those places without a mask," he added.

He added that people could not tell anyone to wear shoes, so, therefore, "if you can make a mask that serve the same purpose, you win."

The Xupermask is a partnership with Will.i.am and Honeywell. It was designed by Jose Fernandez, who created Elon Musk's spacesuits. Fernandez is also a Hollywood costume designer who worked on films like "Black Panther," "The Avengers," and "X-Men."

