100 Thieves Merch and More: New Co-Owners Updates, Exclusive NFTs and Where to Buy

The popular organization 100 Thieves has some breaking news for two major developments. First is the affiliation of "Valkyrae" and "CouRage" as new co-owners. Second is the launch of their exclusive NFT merchandise available online.

100 Thieves is a lifestyle brand and gaming organization founded in 2017 by Matthew "Nadeshot" Haag. Currently, the organization is popular for being a platform that supports content creators and franchise teams for professional gaming competitions including "Call of Duty," "Fortnite Battle Royale," "League of Legends," and "Valorant." Aside from these, 100 Thieves also sell exclusive clothes with their Enter Infinity merchandise.

"Valkyrae" and "CouRage" Now Co-Owners of 100 Thieves

Two of the biggest content creators in the organization have been given the recognition and opportunity to share their strategic input for the future of the company. Haag told The Verge that he wanted the organization to be guided and built as a platform for content creators.

Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter and Jack "CouRage" Dunlop are two of the most popular streamers from 100 Thieves. Members since 2018 and 2019, respectively, they have contributed significantly to the continuation and popularity of 100 Thieves. Now, they are officially joining CEO Haag, Drake, Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, and music industry talent manager Scooter Braun in the ownership of the organization.

"Valkyrae" and "CouRage" expressed their thanks in their Twitter posts.

Happy to announce that I am officially a co-owner of 100 Thieves!



Its been almost 3 years since I joined the team and I would have never expected this path to lead to this..



I’m proud to be one of the first women co-owners in esports and beyond excited for our future together! pic.twitter.com/hb5uxI8rea — rae ☀️ (@Valkyrae) April 7, 2021

It is my great honor to announce I’m officially a co-owner of @100Thieves alongside @Nadeshot, @Valkyrae, @Drake, @scooterbraun, and Dan Gilbert.



I love this organization with all of my heart and I can’t wait for more great years to come.#100T pic.twitter.com/jabIS8CdLg — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) April 7, 2021

100 Thieves NFT Merchandise

100 Thieves is also making their move to join the internet in releasing exclusive content on a non-fungible tokens (NFT) platform. 100 Thieves is selling unique digital items with the blockchain code unique only to the person who purchases them. There is eight special merchandise up for sale as a part of their infinity apparent collection. Four of the merchandise would only be available for a few limited hours while the other four would serve as giveaways to 100 Thieves fans who would be present in the auction.

The NFT merchandise is available in their foundation.app/100thieves website and is in an open bid for Ethereum or ETH. The merchandise features logos with moving animation that has a unique design most of the internet might find curious. Currently, the market price for these NFTs is $2000.

100 Thieves CEO Haag and vice president Dahl explained in their Twitter post that the organization is simply trying something new and observing how their fans would respond to this. The organization is joining the giant world of NFT by incorporating it into its new apparel line "Enter Infinity." The merchandise has images that are moving in a black hole effect with the 100 Thieves logo lining its image.

Excited to reveal a project in conjunction with our latest apparel collection: 100 Thieves Enter Infinity NFTs.



I absolutely love the art in this collection. It features eight 1-of-1 unique items: 4 for auction & 4 for giveaways this week. @100Thieveshttps://t.co/zdtEyck6pG pic.twitter.com/xyYOVwxOGA — 100T Nadeshot (@Nadeshot) April 6, 2021

The NFT auction started on April 6 and will end by April 7 at 12 p.m. PST. By April 8, 100 Thieves will announce their lucky winners who get free NFTs.

DailyEsports reported that the 100 Thieves NFT has gone over 2 ETH each, with the lowest being 2.3 and the highest at 3. This is approximately $4629 and $6038 respectively.



