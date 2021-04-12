PS5 Restock Tracker and Update: Walmart, Best Buy Stocks Coming—Avoid Costly Bundles!

When trying to get your hands on Sony's high-demand next-generation gaming console, you could get a little desperate on the bundles with an available PS5 attached to it. However, don't get fooled with some of the overpriced deals--which are scams at this point--and stick to reliable retail shops and resellers. Fortunately, there are some trackers you can always check.

PS5 remains a top-selling product in the market with rapidly selling out consoles. It could get frustrating seeing the "sold out" notification repeatedly. Nonetheless, most U.S. stores restock their merchandise constantly, and you just need to look out for the correct online trackers to get real-time updates and finally snag a PS5 restock for yourself.

PS5 Restock Online Trackers

Twitter remains to be one of the fastest platforms for real-time news. Follow users such as @mattswider and @wario64 to get accurate updates on the availability of PS5 restocks in major retailers. These accounts would also notify you of scheduled restock updates, so you could get ready for purchase hours before the item goes live in the shop.

TechRadar reported that Antonline, BestBuy, Target, and Walmart may have consoles in stock anytime this week. Amazon, Costco, Sam's Club, and Sony Direct have also been overdue for restocks and should have new consoles available sometime this month.

Antonline - Currently out of stock. Follow their official Twitter account to get the latest news on the retailers' restock and other available merchandise for sale.

Best Buy - Currently out of stock. The retailer has a few different bundles available from console only to packages with free games and controllers. Keep an eye out on this retailer around Tuesdays and Wednesdays for possible restock.

Target - Currently out of stock. The shop has restocked updates once every week. This retailer also limits customers to one order limit and requires them to Drive up or Order Pickup their purchase from the shop.

Walmart - Currently out of stock. Unfortunately, the console is sold out at the time of writing. However, this retailer has constant restocks throughout the month, so be sure to look out for its Twitter news update.

Overpriced PS5 Bundles

Unfortunately, other resellers are taking this opportunity to scam people with overpriced bundle sales on the PS5. Look out for the website Sears, which enables third-party resellers to offer PS5 bundles over $1099. Their products' images could fool people into thinking the bundle comes with a bunch of great accessories like extra controllers and Sony stereo headphones.

Unfortunately, in reality, the bundle contains:

One PS5 controller.

A silicon case for the controller.

Rubber thumb grips for the joystick.

A storage stand for 10 game discs.

A no-brand headset.

A DualSense charger not branded under Sony.

Some of these resellers are also questionable if they offer the real PS5 console with the bundle because it is not listed in the description.

Keep an eye out for overpriced scam bundles and instead use reliable online trackers to get accurate information and updates on the PS5 restock news.



