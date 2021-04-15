'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge' Gets Trailer—Potential Release Date on Nintendo Switch, Gameplay and More

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge," a 16-bit iteration of the classic TMNT beat 'em up video games, is coming soon to Nintendo Switch, as per Nintendolife's report.

The "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge" trailer has been available for viewing on YouTube, confirming the arrival of the new Nintendo Switch game. The video has garnered more than 100,000 views since its upload on April 14.

Nintendo, meanwhile, confirmed that the video game will launch later this year during the recent Indie World Showcase livestream, as per Polygon's story. Aired on Wednesday, 20 minutes of the livestream looked at the indie games coming to the Switch platform.

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge" Gameplay

Kids and kids at heart who are familiar with older TMNT games on NES (Nintendo Entertainment System) and SNES (Super Nintendo Entertainment System) will feel nostalgic playing the upcoming game, complete with its side-scrolling arcade style and pixilated graphics that will take you back to the '80s, as per Nintendo's official website.

Featured in the game are our beloved heroes in a half shell--Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello--who will fight Foot Soldiers, Triceraton Warriors, and Rock Troops led by Bebob, Rocksteady, Krang and Shredder.

Read Also: Nintendo Switch Price Update How Much Would A Switch Cost?

Adding to the '80s vibe, vehicles, weapons and items featured in the game take inspiration from the 1987 TV show. Dotemu, the game publisher, uploaded a related video last month, now with 1.3 million views, oozing with the '80s goodness like the TV show.

Nintendo added that the title's gameplay allows up to four players simultaneously. Players can choose among the four turtle heroes, each equipped with special moves and skills. The game will also be available in other languages like French, German, Portuguese and Spanish, besides English.

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge" will bring you to iconic TMNT locations--from the sewers of New York City to the out-of-this-world Dimension X.

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge" Publisher and Developer

Earlier, Dotemu and Montreal-based developer Tribute Games revealed that "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge" will also be available on PC and other platforms, apart from Nintendo Switch.

Dotemu is known for beat 'em up game "Streets of Rage 4," while two founders of Tribute Games, Jonathan Lavigne and Justin Cyr, had experiences working on TMNT--a hack and slash video game by Ubisoft for Game Boy Advance in 2007. Other titles developed by Tribute Games include "Flinthook," "Mercenary Kings," "Panzer Paladin," "Scott Pilgrim vs. The World," and "Wizorb."

With these game titles under Tribute Games' belt, gamers are anticipating that its version of the TMNT game will be much better than those created by PlatinumGames and Red Fly Studio.

In December last year, American market research firm NPD Group reported that the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite hit more than 1.35 million units in the United States in November, as per Businesswire.

This milestone makes the Nintendo Switch the best-selling video game console in the U.S. for 24 consecutive months. Nintendo sold 6.92 million units of the Switch in the U.S. during the entire 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Story: Nintendo Switch Is The Only Console Powered By NVIDIA, Is That A Good Or A Bad Thing?