'Sea of Thieves' Season 2 Guide: Where to Find Ashen Keys to Unlock Ashen Chests

"Sea of Thieves" players can find more loot in the form of Ashen Chest. However, these Ashen Chests can only be unlocked using Ashen Keys, which are challenging to locate.

Luckily for players, there are a couple of ways in the game to find these keys. In this article, we provide some key details to find the said keys in the "Sea of Thieves."

Where to Find Ashen Keys in "Sea of Thieves" Season 2

Digitaltrends reported that Ashen Keys can be found in several ways in "Sea of Thieves." One of which is buying it online for a significant amount of real-world money. However, that is not how things work in the game community, and that is practically cheating. In the game, there are many ways to locate Ashen Keys.

Locating Ashen Key Masters

To find Ashen Keys in "Sea of Thieves," players can locate Ashen Key Masters scattered in different islands in the game. If players manage to locate one of these Ashen Key Masters, it will then start an Ashen Key Master's Note quest that will show a location of one of these keys.

However, finding these Ashen Key Masters is challenging, and scouting every island is a time-consuming task. To locate them, players can go to Skeleton Fort raids and find a Skeleton Captain. Players can also find Ashen Key Masters on islands where an Ashen Guardian spawns. If they are lucky, an Ashen Key is most likely the price of slaying them.

Getting Lucky at Mercenary Voyages and Buying Ashen Key Stash Voyage from Bilge Rats

The "Sea of Thieves" also has Mercenary Voyages that sometimes reward players with the Ashen Key itself. Heading down to any tavern in the game and talking to a Bilge Rats representative is where players can start looking for these keys.

When talking to the Bilge Rats people, players are prompted with different tasks to buy, and one of which is a task called "Ashen Key Stash Voyage," which costs up to 99 Bilge Rat Doubloons, a hefty price point. But for players who have some Doubloons save up, they can purchase the Voyage quest and be rewarded with an Ashen Key.

However, there is also another way of not spending all of the Doubloons in one quest. Purchasing Skeleton's Order Treasure Map from the Bilge Rats can spawn an Ashen Key when they defeat Skeleton Captains.

But there is a catch: the said tasks will have a small percent of appearing from the Bilge Rats Voyage. However, if players fondly stop by, they can build a reputation from the group that, in time, they would hand out a Skeleton's Order Treasure Map Voyage to the player. The Voyage is also cheaper than the Ashen Key Stash Voyage.

Fishing in Ponds

In the "Sea of Thieves" game, players are surrounded by many bodies of water, and fishing is one of the mechanics. In other words, players can fish out an Ashen Key using any fishing rod the game has to offer. In fishing Ashen Keys out, players will have to use a fishing rod without bait. Fishing at the correct locations of the game's map can reward players with an Ashen Key.

However, this will also be a time-consuming task as players would most likely get trash and junk. If they are lucky, they can hook up a treasure chest and other rewards. Fishing at Mermaid's Hideaway is a common location other players suggested because of its higher spawn rate. Fishing in other ponds in the game is also considered a good spot for an Ashen Key to spawn.

Defeating Captain's Skeleton Fleet Ship

And lastly, defeating Captain's Skeleton fleet ship can reward players with two Ashen Keys, but it will not be easy. Clashing with the Skeleton Captain is a high-risk, high-reward situation for players. It is recommended that players upgrade some materials for their ship before heading on to fight with the Skeleton Captain. Getting help from other ships is also highly suggested.

Rewards Inside Ashen Chest in "Sea of Thieves" Season 2

According to The Gamer, Ashen Chest have generic rewards for "Sea of Thieves" players, with one or two random treasure items and a 100 percent chance of an Ashen Tome. Players will find:

Five Bilge Rat Doubloon

1,000 Gold

Ritual Skull (used for performing rituals and is worth ten Doubloons)

Roaring Goblet

Devil's Remnant

Magma's Grail

An additional Ashen Tome

