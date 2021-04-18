'F1 2021' Reveals Braking Point Story Mode: More Features, Price, and How to Pre-Order

"F1 2021," the much-awaited successor to the "F1 2020" game, is coming soon.

British video game developer and publisher Codemasters and American video game company Electronic Arts confirmed the said development, as per Digital Spy's recent report.

Moreover, the "F1 2021" release date has been set on July 16 for PC gamers via Steam and user of gaming consoles, such as Sony's PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, and Microsoft's Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

"F1 2021" Features

The new game will feature 10 cars and 20 drivers based on this year's race season, RSC reported. F2 level, meanwhile, will have full, medium, and short season modes, as well as content based on F1's 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Another game highlight, "F1 2021" will have "Braking Point," a story mode approach featuring stories that will allow players to have the experience of a budding race car driver rising from Formula 2 to Formula 1 stardom.

Devon Butler, who made his debut in F1 2019, is making his comeback in "F1 2021." Braking point offers players an opportunity to know more about him once the video game officially launches during the second half of 2021.

The upcoming game will also allow gamers to play career with other gamers, either in cooperative or competitive mode.

Another key feature of "F1 2021" is its "Real-Season Start" with live standings for F1 game aficionados who would want to hop straight to this season's real-world action, take in charge, and drive the remaining races.

It also has other features that gamers love, such as accessible options, F2, My Team, shorter seasons, and two-player split-screen mode. Add to it the upcoming features such as driver statistics, multiplayer mode, and scalable assist options and players will certainly be all over it when it is released.

"F1 2021" Pre-Order and Price

Fans can now preorder "F1 2021" through Steam, as per EA's official website. It will be available in two variants: Standard Edition at $59.99 and Deluxe Edition at $74.99--the latter costs $15 more.

Interested parties who will pre-order ther "F1 2021" Standard Edition will get more, such as 5,000 PitCoins, Braking Point Content Pack, and exclusive in-game items based on fictional race car driving stars.

"F1 2021" Deluxe Edition, meanwhile, will include 18,000 PitCoins, extra content with customization, mystery classic F1 drivers for My Team, and three days early access, apart from the Braking Point Content Pack.

Three new circuits, namely Imola, Jeddah, and Portimao, will also be available to all players as a free content after its official release.

"F1 2021" PC Requirements

The "F1 2021" minimum hardware requirements for PC gamers are at least Intel Core i3 2130 or AMD FX 4300 processor, 8GB RAM memory, NVIDIA GeForce GT 640 or AMD Radeon HD 7750 graphics card with DirectX 11 support, and 80GB available storage space, according to Game-Debate.

The recommended PC requirements, meanwhile, include Intel Core i5 9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X processor, 16GB RAM, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 590 graphics card with DirectX 12 support. All PCs should be running on Microsoft Windows 10 64-bit operating system (OS).

